How many points did Anthony Davis score tonight against Memphis Grizzlies? (April 19)

It was a mixed start for Anthony Davis as the Dallas Mavericks look to catch up after giving the Memphis Grizzlies a solid lead on Friday. The big and the Mavs struggled on defense in the first half as Memphis took a healthy 66-49 lead at the FedEx Forum.

Davis finished halfime with 22 points, five rebounds, and one assist. He shot 9-15 from the field and 1-3 from the 3-point line. While he led the scoring for the Mavericks, the side's erratic play on both ends of the floor forced them to play catch-up for most of the contest.

