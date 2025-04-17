How many points did Anthony Davis score tonight against the Sacramento Kings? (April 16)

Anthony Davis was off to a promising start for the Dallas Mavericks during their must-win play-in showdown against the Sacramento Kings. The forward had 12 points, 5 rebounds, 1 steal, and 2 blocks as the Mavs put up a solid 71-48 lead at the Golden 1 Center.

Davis and Klay Thompson (16 points) put Dallas in the driver's seat. The former was 5-13 from the field and 2-5 from beyond the arc. Davis's efforts on both ends of the floor had an immediate impact as the Kings' offense couldn't get past his prolific defense. He came into the game averaging 24.7 points, 11.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 0.9 steals, and 2.1 blocks per game.

Trending

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aharon Abhishek Aharon Abhishek is a basketball writer at Sportskeeda, bringing 9 years of rich reporting experience to his role. With a Master’s degree in Journalism, Aharon's passion for basketball dates back to 2008 when he began following the NBA closely. He specializes in stat-based pieces and athlete profiles, and is a firm believer of conducting thorough research to craft compelling content.



A fan of the Lakers and Bulls for their legacy and rich history, Aharon admires the competitive nature of basketball and how only a few seconds decide any game. He highly regards Kobe Bryant and LeBron James for their prowess on the court.



Phil Jackson stands out as Aharon's favorite basketball coach, revered for his astute understanding of the game. For him, Michael Jordan's final shot of his legendary career stands out as his favorite basketball moment of all time.



When not catching up with basketball, Aharon enjoys playing Cricket, reading and exploring different types of coffee. Know More

Sacramento Kings Nation! You can check out the latest Sacramento Kings Schedule and dive into the Kings Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.