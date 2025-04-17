How many points did Anthony Davis score tonight against Sacramento Kings? (April 16)

By Aharon Abhishek
Modified Apr 17, 2025 03:20 GMT
Dallas Mavericks v Sacramento Kings - Play-In Tournament - Source: Getty
How many points did Anthony Davis score tonight against the Sacramento Kings? (April 16)

Anthony Davis was off to a promising start for the Dallas Mavericks during their must-win play-in showdown against the Sacramento Kings. The forward had 12 points, 5 rebounds, 1 steal, and 2 blocks as the Mavs put up a solid 71-48 lead at the Golden 1 Center.

Davis and Klay Thompson (16 points) put Dallas in the driver's seat. The former was 5-13 from the field and 2-5 from beyond the arc. Davis's efforts on both ends of the floor had an immediate impact as the Kings' offense couldn't get past his prolific defense. He came into the game averaging 24.7 points, 11.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 0.9 steals, and 2.1 blocks per game.

also-read-trending Trending
About the author
Aharon Abhishek

Aharon Abhishek

Twitter icon

Aharon Abhishek is a basketball writer at Sportskeeda, bringing 9 years of rich reporting experience to his role. With a Master’s degree in Journalism, Aharon's passion for basketball dates back to 2008 when he began following the NBA closely. He specializes in stat-based pieces and athlete profiles, and is a firm believer of conducting thorough research to craft compelling content.

A fan of the Lakers and Bulls for their legacy and rich history, Aharon admires the competitive nature of basketball and how only a few seconds decide any game. He highly regards Kobe Bryant and LeBron James for their prowess on the court.

Phil Jackson stands out as Aharon's favorite basketball coach, revered for his astute understanding of the game. For him, Michael Jordan's final shot of his legendary career stands out as his favorite basketball moment of all time.

When not catching up with basketball, Aharon enjoys playing Cricket, reading and exploring different types of coffee.

Know More

Sacramento Kings Nation! You can check out the latest Sacramento Kings Schedule and dive into the Kings Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Aharon Abhishek
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications