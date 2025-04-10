How many points did Austin Reaves score against Mavericks? Closer look at Lakers guard's performance (Apr. 9)

Austin Reaves started for the LA Lakers in their 112-97 road game victory on Wednesday. He, however, had a quiet scoring night, with Luka Doncic and LeBron James doing much of the heavy lifting on offense.

The four-year guard out of Oklahoma played 38 minutes and had 11 points, going on 4-of-10 shooting and 2-of-2 from the free-throw line. He scored eight of his points in the opening half, helping the Lakers to a 60-57 lead by the halftime break.

Entering the game, Reaves was averaging 21.4 points on 50.7 shooting in their last five games, three of which they won.

Below are Austin Reaves' stats tonight against the Dallas Mavericks:

Player PTS REB AST FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% Austin Reaves 11 4 4 4 10 40% 1 5 20% 2 2 100%

Doncic, playing in his first game back in Dallas after being traded to the Lakers back in February, led the way for the visitors, finishing with a game-high 45 points on 16-of-28 shooting and 7-of-10 from beyond the arc. He also had 8 rebounds, 6 assists and 4 steals.

James, meanwhile, had 27 points, to go along with 7 rebounds and three assists.

For Dallas, it was Naji Marshall who top-scored with 23 points, with PJ Washington and Anthony Davis scoring 14 and 13 points, respectively.

The win by the Lakers (49-31) over the Mavericks guaranteed them a spot in the top 6 in the Western Conference and an automatic place in the playoff proper.

LA Lakers executive says Austin Reaves coming into his own after Luka Doncic trade

LA Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka believes Austin Reaves is steadily coming into his own following the blockbuster deal that sent NBA superstar Luka Doncic to Los Angeles back in February.

Pelinka admitted that when they agreed to deal for Doncic in exchange for a package that included Anthony Davis and Max Christie with the Dallas Mavericks, how Reaves would adjust was one of the things they had to consider.

They were weighing on how bringing another “primary ball handler” in Doncic, in addition to LeBron James, would affect the game of Reaves.

To the credit of Austin Reaves, Pelinka said the guard has found a way to adapt to the game of Doncic and James together, and has been making things happen from his end.

Speaking to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, Pelinka said:

“My theory is basketball geniuses that love to win, find ways to work and click together. And we knew LeBron was a basketball savant, wants to win at the highest level. Obviously Luka Doncic, basketball savant, wants to win at the highest level. And AR is coming into his own. He gets the game, he sees it. He can fit, really, with anybody.”

Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Lakers - Source: Getty

With Doncic in tow, Reaves’ scoring and efficiency increased to 22.2 points on 47.4% shooting and 39.2% from the 3-point area from 19.1 points on 44.8% shooting and 36.4% from deep prior.

