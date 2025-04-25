  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Kawhi Leonard
  • How many points did Kawhi Leonard score tonight against Denver Nuggets in Game 3? (April 24, 2025 NBA playoffs)

How many points did Kawhi Leonard score tonight against Denver Nuggets in Game 3? (April 24, 2025 NBA playoffs)

By Atishay Jain
Modified Apr 25, 2025 03:19 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Los Angeles Clippers at Denver Nuggets - Source: Imagn
How many points did Kawhi Leonard score tonight against Denver Nuggets in Game 3? (April 24, 2025 NBA playoffs). (Image Source: Imagn)

The LA Clippers made their NBA playoffs debut at the Intuit Dome on Thursday, hosting the Denver Nuggets in Game 3 of their first-round series. The Clippers entered the matchup riding the momentum of a thrilling Game 2 victory, fueled by a stellar performance from Kawhi Leonard.

Ad

Although Leonard delivered a shooting clinic in Game 2, he didn’t open Game 3 with the same sharpness. Surprisingly, the veteran forward missed a couple of open looks, shots he typically makes with ease. However, the two-time NBA champion quickly found his rhythm, getting on the scoreboard by sinking a 3-pointer.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Following a Nuggets turnover, Leonard capitalized with an easy layup in transition, encountering no defensive resistance. This basket pushed his total to five points for the opening quarter.

Leonard maintained his offensive aggression in the second quarter, actively seeking out his shots. However, he connected on just two of his six attempts, an uncharacteristic performance for the typically ultra-efficient forward.

At half time, Leonard had nine points on 4 of 10 shooting from the floor, including 1 of 4 from 3-point range. He also chipped in with five rebounds and three assists in 19:37 minutes.

About the author
Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain

Twitter icon

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

Know More

Los Angeles Clippers Fan? Check out the latest Clippers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Atishay Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications