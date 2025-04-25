How many points did Kawhi Leonard score tonight against Denver Nuggets in Game 3? (April 24, 2025 NBA playoffs)

The LA Clippers made their NBA playoffs debut at the Intuit Dome on Thursday, hosting the Denver Nuggets in Game 3 of their first-round series. The Clippers entered the matchup riding the momentum of a thrilling Game 2 victory, fueled by a stellar performance from Kawhi Leonard.

Ad

Although Leonard delivered a shooting clinic in Game 2, he didn’t open Game 3 with the same sharpness. Surprisingly, the veteran forward missed a couple of open looks, shots he typically makes with ease. However, the two-time NBA champion quickly found his rhythm, getting on the scoreboard by sinking a 3-pointer.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Following a Nuggets turnover, Leonard capitalized with an easy layup in transition, encountering no defensive resistance. This basket pushed his total to five points for the opening quarter.

Leonard maintained his offensive aggression in the second quarter, actively seeking out his shots. However, he connected on just two of his six attempts, an uncharacteristic performance for the typically ultra-efficient forward.

At half time, Leonard had nine points on 4 of 10 shooting from the floor, including 1 of 4 from 3-point range. He also chipped in with five rebounds and three assists in 19:37 minutes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atishay Jain Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.



Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.



A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media. Know More