How many points did Klay Thompson score tonight against Memphis Grizzlies? (April 19)

Klay Thompson was off to a decent start for the Dallas Mavericks in the battle for the 8th seed against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday. The wing took over shooting guard duties, with eight points on 3-8 shooting from the field and 2-7 shooting from the deep.

Thompson also recorded two rebounds and one assist, but the efforts still saw the Mavs trail Memphis 66-49 who played with pace and a fired-up offense early in the game to put the pressure on Dallas.

The 4x NBA champion came into the game averaging 14.0 points on 41.2% shooting from the field and 39.1% from the 3-point line, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.0 assists from 72 games.

