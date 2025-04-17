Klay Thompson was off to a quick start at the Golden 1 Center on Wednesday. The 4x NBA champion racked up 16 points, four rebounds, and two assists to give the Dallas Mavericks a healthy 71-48 lead in their play-in tournament. The veteran forward found his mojo early on, shooting 5-7 from the field and 4-6 from deep.

Thompson turned the jets in the second quarter and looked unstoppable, making up for his dismal efforts from the last play-in when he played the Kings as a member of the Warriors. The seasoned campaigner came into the game averaging 14.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists.

About the author Aharon Abhishek Aharon Abhishek is a basketball writer at Sportskeeda, bringing 9 years of rich reporting experience to his role. With a Master’s degree in Journalism, Aharon's passion for basketball dates back to 2008 when he began following the NBA closely. He specializes in stat-based pieces and athlete profiles, and is a firm believer of conducting thorough research to craft compelling content.



A fan of the Lakers and Bulls for their legacy and rich history, Aharon admires the competitive nature of basketball and how only a few seconds decide any game. He highly regards Kobe Bryant and LeBron James for their prowess on the court.



Phil Jackson stands out as Aharon's favorite basketball coach, revered for his astute understanding of the game. For him, Michael Jordan's final shot of his legendary career stands out as his favorite basketball moment of all time.



When not catching up with basketball, Aharon enjoys playing Cricket, reading and exploring different types of coffee. Know More

