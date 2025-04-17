How many points did Klay Thompson score tonight against Sacramento Kings? (April 16)

By Aharon Abhishek
Modified Apr 17, 2025 03:13 GMT
Klay Thompson was off to a quick start at the Golden 1 Center on Wednesday. The 4x NBA champion racked up 16 points, four rebounds, and two assists to give the Dallas Mavericks a healthy 71-48 lead in their play-in tournament. The veteran forward found his mojo early on, shooting 5-7 from the field and 4-6 from deep.

Thompson turned the jets in the second quarter and looked unstoppable, making up for his dismal efforts from the last play-in when he played the Kings as a member of the Warriors. The seasoned campaigner came into the game averaging 14.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists.

Sacramento Kings Nation! You can check out the latest Sacramento Kings Schedule and dive into the Kings Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Edited by Aharon Abhishek
