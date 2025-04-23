How many points did Luka Doncic score tonight against Minnesota Timberwolves? (April 23)

Luka Doncic was off to a hot start on Tuesday. The LA Lakers led the Minnesota Timberwolves 34-15 at the end of the first quarter in Game 2 of the 2025 NBA playoffs. The Crypto.com Arena had fans in awe as the guard exploded for 16 first-quarter points to set the tone for LA.

Ad

Doncic, who comes into the contest after a 37-point performance in Game 1's loss was a force since tip-offf. He shot 4-5 from the field and 2-2 from the deep, and 4-4 from the free throw line as the Lakers grabbed an early lead to put the Timberwolves under pressure.

Expand Tweet

Luka Doncic came into the matchup averaging 28.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 7.7 assists while shooting 45.0% from the field and 36.8% from beyond the arc.

Trending

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aharon Abhishek Aharon Abhishek is a basketball writer at Sportskeeda, bringing 9 years of rich reporting experience to his role. With a Master’s degree in Journalism, Aharon's passion for basketball dates back to 2008 when he began following the NBA closely. He specializes in stat-based pieces and athlete profiles, and is a firm believer of conducting thorough research to craft compelling content.



A fan of the Lakers and Bulls for their legacy and rich history, Aharon admires the competitive nature of basketball and how only a few seconds decide any game. He highly regards Kobe Bryant and LeBron James for their prowess on the court.



Phil Jackson stands out as Aharon's favorite basketball coach, revered for his astute understanding of the game. For him, Michael Jordan's final shot of his legendary career stands out as his favorite basketball moment of all time.



When not catching up with basketball, Aharon enjoys playing Cricket, reading and exploring different types of coffee. Know More