How many points does Victor Wembanyama average? Taking a closer look

San Antonio Spurs No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama struggled in his first NBA Summer League game against the Charlotte Hornets in Las Vegas on Friday.

The big man finished with just nine points, eight rebounds, three assists, five blocks and one 3-pointer on 2-for-13 shooting (15.4%). That led to premature concerns about whether he would live up to expectations.

However, the French phenom redeemed himself in the eyes of many during his second Summer League game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday. Wembanyama finished with 27 points, 12 rebounds, three blocks and two 3-pointers on 9-for-14 shooting (64.3%).

In two Summer League games, Wembanyama is averaging 18.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 4.0 blocks and 1.5 3-pointers per game on 40.7% shooting.

In comparison, the 19-year-old star averaged 21.6 ppg, 10.4 rpg, 2.4 apg, 0.7 spg, 3.0 bpg and 1.4 3 pg on 47.0% shooting over 34 games with his French club, Metropolitans 92, last season.

What Victor Wembanyama said after his first NBA Summer League game?

Following his first NBA Summer League action against Charlotte, Victor Wembanyama spoke about how special the experience was. He added that he was just happy that San Antonio were able to secure a 76-68 victory over the Hornets:

“Special moment. It was really special to wear that jersey for the first time,” Wembanyama said. “It’s really an honor. Overall, I’m glad we won this game.”

The big man then spoke about his struggles, saying that he was caught off guard by how fast the pace of play was. He added that he needs to work on his conditioning:

“Honestly, I didn’t really know what I was doing on the court tonight,” Wembanyama said. “But I’m trying to learn for the next games. The important (part) is to be ready for the season.

“I think there's a lot of conditioning to do. Especially with our play style, we run a lot. It's really exhausting. Even though it was 40 minutes tonight, when I subbed out, I was always tired and exhausted. So, I think, there's a lot of conditioning to do.”

The Spurs lost Game 2 of Summer League against Portland 85-80 on Sunday. However, given his strong individual performance, it looks like Wembanyama may already be adapting to the intense play style of the NBA.

