“How many teams does he wanna be on?” - Chris ‘Mad Dog’ Russo believes it’ll be a bad look for LeBron James to leave the Lakers, says LeBron should sit tight and become a Lakers legend

The debate of where LeBron James will play next has always been a hot topic in the NBA community. Chris Russo believes the 4-time NBA champ needs to sit tight to cement his legacy as a LA Lakers legend.

James is entering his final season with the Lakers and will become an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2023. So far, no one has an inkling of where he might go next despite several rumors.

Former teammate Kevin Love has said that he would love James to return to the Cleveland Cavaliers even if it is on a one-day contract. While that is a possibility, the Lakers captain still has a good number of playing years ahead of him.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



talks “He’ll have that statue. I can’t wait till that goes up, I’ll be there.” @kevinlove talks @KingJames potentially ending his career as a Cav “He’ll have that statue. I can’t wait till that goes up, I’ll be there.”@kevinlove talks @KingJames potentially ending his career as a Cav https://t.co/QeFOGLbL9Y

On First Take, the topic of whether LBJ should want an extension with the Lakers was brought up. Russo believes James needs to stay put in LA.

"Yes. How many teams does he wanna be on? Cleveland, Miami, Cleveland, the Lakers."

After expressing his joy with James going back to Cleveland in 2014 to bring a championship to the city, he continued:

"LeBron, sit tight. What is it LeBron should worry about now? I'll let Brian handle the money, he does a much better job than I could."

Russo went on to name some Laker legends, saying LeBron was still some way off their level of achievements for the franchise. He said:

"But here's what LeBron should be concerned about. Kobe, West, Kareem, Baylor, Shaq, to a certain extent, Worthy, and Baylor. Those are the Lakers that are the legendary Lakers since 1960.

"Right now, I know this sounds crazy, LeBron is not there. They won the championship in the bubble, he's bounced around his whole career, they're coming off a terrible season."

Russo then went on to say LeBron must show willingness to sacrifice whatever it takes for the Lakers to become a contender once again. With age not on his side anymore, each move he makes will make a difference. He added:

"He should sit there and say, 'I got about three quality big-time years left in my body where I can play big-time basketball. I have made a billion dollars, I don't need any more money.

"I'll do what you need me to do to make this team a championship-worthy team so I get the statue that these other players have gotten in LA."

Regardless of James' decision, he has a job to do next season. The Lakers will look to become championship contenders once again with James leading the charge.

LeBron James has explicitly said he would like to play with his son Bronny

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers talks with his son Bronny James

James' insistence on playing with his son Bronny will play a huge role in where he plays next. The 18-time All-Star has said that it will not be about the money at that point, and would join any team that signs his son.

Sportsnet @Sportsnet



What team do you want to see go all-in for the father-son duo? 🤔 @KingJames current contract ends in 2023, the same year Bronny is eligible for the @NBA Draft.What team do you want to see go all-in for the father-son duo? 🤔 .@KingJames current contract ends in 2023, the same year Bronny is eligible for the @NBA Draft. 👀 What team do you want to see go all-in for the father-son duo? 🤔 https://t.co/yf489JEnE3

Bronny will be eligible for the draft in the 2023 offseason, the same year LeBron James will be an unrestricted free agent. If "King James" stays true to his word, he could join any of the 30 teams in the league.

NBA @NBA



LeBron James continues to make history. 2nd All-Time in Scoring.LeBron James continues to make history. 2nd All-Time in Scoring.👑 LeBron James continues to make history. https://t.co/OyGqBtcIY4

LeBron James is yet to start declining, which makes him very valuable. The 37-year-old came close to winning the scoring title last season after averaging 30.3 points, the highest of his career.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far