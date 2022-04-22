"How many times does Rudy Gobert need to be humiliated in the playoffs for the analytics acolytes to have some humility?" - NBA analyst tears into the Utah star after another playoff loss, says "algorithms might not be 100% accurate"

Following the Utah Jazz's disappointing 118-126 loss against the Dallas Mavericks in Game 3, Fox Sports analyst Nick Wright took to Twitter to vent his frustration with Rudy Gobert and the perception analysts have of the Jazz big man.

Voicing his thoughts on Gobert's performance in the last three games, Wright tweeted:

"How many times does Rudy Gobert need to be humiliated in the playoffs for the analytics acolytes to have some humility and admit their algorithms might not be 100% accurate?"

Rudy Gobert has long been considered one of the premier defensive players in the league. With statistics supporting his case, the three-time DPOY has also been acknowledged for his skill.

However, his recent performances on the defensive end have provided an eye-test that cannot be ignored. Having made some poor reads on the defensive end down the stretch, the Frenchman did his reputation no favors.

As Nick Wirght mentioned in his venomous tweet, the statistics still support Utah's paint defense. However, their losses have not helped their cause. Having lost the game at home, the Jazz found themselves trailing the first-round series 1-2.

The Utah Jazz are still dependent on Rudy Gobert defensively

Donovan Mitchell attempts to draw a charge against Jalen Brunson

While Rudy Gobert is on the receiving end of a lot of criticism for his defensive displays in the playoffs, unfortunately, the Utah Jazz are still very dependent on the Frenchman.

Given his length and athleticism, Gobert is an intimidating presence in the paint. The Jazz big-man is undeniably the defensive anchor for the team. Grabbing rebounds and contesting several layups per game, Utah are heavily dependent upon Rudy Gobert being an active interior presence.

Jackson Lloyd @JacksonLloydNBA This is how the Utah Jazz defense is SUPPOSED to look



Rudy Gobert and Bojan Bogdanovic exchange so Gobert is the lowest defender away from the ball



However, this is a flaw in itself. Due to Gobert's instincts as a shot blocker in the paint, he is often ineffective when drawn out to the perimeter or put on an island in a mismatch.

While most teams tend to exploit this matchup as well, the bigger issue that arises is the Jazz's poor perimeter defense.

With players such as Donovan Mitchell and Bojan Bogdanovic, who aren't exceptional defensive players, anchoring the perimeter, Utah are always vulnerable from the outside.

By allowing guards and athletic players to break past the first defensive line, the Jazz practically put Gobert in a situation where he has to commit to playing help defense.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp SPENCER DINWIDDIE DUNKS ON RUDY GOBERT 🤯



SPENCER DINWIDDIE DUNKS ON RUDY GOBERT 🤯https://t.co/v7FZMXXrRI

While this isn't a bad defensive strategy considering the Frenchman's reputation as a shot blocker, it makes him incredibly vulnerable to kickouts to corners where shooters are left virtually unguarded.

In this regard, Nick Wright's comments about Gobert are quite sound. Unfortunately, he is also the only defensive presence the Jazz have.

Given the current situation Utah are in, the side will need to make adjustments soon. Having given up a lot of momentum to Dallas early on, the Jazz may be on the brink of a first-round elimination.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava