"How is MJ & Kobe under LeBron" - NBA fans roast Lonzo Ball & LiAngelo Ball's top 10 players of all time list

By Reign Amurao
Modified Sep 26, 2025 00:39 GMT
NBA: Toronto Raptors at Chicago Bulls - Source: Imagn
Fans react to Lonzo Ball's top 10 list (Image Source: IMAGN)

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Lonzo Ball and his brother, LiAngelo, gave their top 19 players of all time list. Making such a list is never simple, particularly when it comes to ranking the top players. Like most all-time lists, the Ball brothers named some of the most legendary players who have been in the NBA.

The Cavaliers guard started naming from the No. 1 spot, which means they're the best in that list. Based on their order, the Ball brothers' top 10 list goes like this: LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O'Neal, Magic Johnson, Kevin Durant, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Allen Iverson, Larry Bird and Steph Curry.

Lonzo Ball even had trouble finishing his list in the Instagram video. He spent a good amount of time before naming the Golden State Warriors star.

But some fans had something to say about their list. Here are some of what the fans said about it.

Reactions from fans to the Ball Brothers&#039; selection of the best ten players ever
Lonzo Ball is leaving a positive impression at the Cavs' training camp

The Cavaliers have started their training camp for the 2025-26 NBA season. Some of the attention is on Lonzo Ball, whom they acquired via a trade last summer. Cleveland traded Isaac Okoro to the Chicago Bulls during the offseason.

According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, the 6-foot-6 point guard is starting to leave a positive impression with his new team. Windhorst said that the Cavaliers are "raving about his leadership and IQ."

“I’m very happy to say Lonzo Ball is not injured and really impressing his new Cavs teammates and coaching staff. Kenny Atkinson speaking this week, raving about his leadership and basketball IQ that he’s already impressed him with,” Windhorst said.
youtube-cover
The Cavaliers also suffered a setback with All-Star guard Darius Garland. The $197.2 million guard underwent surgery on his big toe and is expected to miss at least the first month of the 2025-26 regular season.

This could be the chance for Lonzo Ball to make an impact and develop chemistry with his teammates. Last season, appeared in 35 games for the Bulls after missing two regular seasons.

Edited by Reign Amurao
