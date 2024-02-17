How much does Ella Mai make? Closer look at net worth and earnings of Jayson Tatum's girlfriend

Jayson Tatum and his girlfriend Ella Mai have been in an on-and-off relationship for some time. The Boston Celtics superstar and Mai garnered the buzz when they attended former C's defensive presence Marcus Smart's wedding together.

The two made headlines at the event, as Tatum, rocking a green suit, was pictured having his arm over Mai. While Tatum shared snapshots from Smart's wedding, not one of them was with the singer. In 2022, they were pictured at Travis Scott's concert at Coney Island on Independence Day but have been largely private about their relationship.

Ella Mai is a renowned name in the music circuit well before she met Tatum. The 29-year-old was born in England to a Jamaican mother and an Irish father. She moved to New York City when she was 12 and kickstarted her singing career as a 14-year-old when he studied at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jayson Tatum's girlfriend Ella Mai's net worth and earnings

Ella Mai is estimated to be worth $10 million, as per CAknowledge. The "Boo'd Up" star has made much of her earnings from her music, and her music styles include an array of genres. The aforementioned track reached No. 5 on the Billboard Top 100 and was a 4x Platinum hit, recording 330 million views on YouTube.

Details of Mai's earnings breakdown are scarce, but it's safe to say that her music and the hits she has doled out over the years make her one of the more well-earning celebs in the music industry.

For now, much of the focus is on her upcoming album. Her last one was titled 'Heart on My Sleeve,' which debuted at No. 15 on the US Billboard 200, No. 9 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums, and No. 2 on the Top R&B Albums chart.

Meanwhile, Jayson Tatum, the Celtics star is looking to win his maiden NBA championship. The Celts have been one of the teams to beat this season, occupying the top spot in the East, and are favorites to make the NBA Finals. For now, he will be part of the NBA All-Star Weekend festivities in Indianapolis.