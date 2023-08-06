Who is Ella Mai? Knowing more about Jayson Tatum's long-time rumored girlfriend

Regarded as one of the best small forwards playing in the league today, Jayson Tatum is also rumored to be in a relationship with R&B singer Ella Mai.

The two have been spotted going out in public on only a few occasions, as they have maintained their relationship out of the limelight as best as they could.

As they continue to keep their relationship private, who is Ella Mai? The R&B singer started getting traction with the release of a four-track solo EP on SoundCloud titled "Troubled."

She started getting more attention and a stronger fan base with her self-titled debut album in October 2018. With her popular singles "Boo'd Up" and "Trip," the project debuted in the top 20 in the UK and at number five on the US Billboard 200.

Ella Mai was also nominated for the Grammy's Song of the Year award for "Boo'd Up" and even won the Best R&B Song award for the same song. She also won the NAACP Image Awards' Outstanding New Artist award in 2019 and three Billboard Music Awards (Top R&B Artist, Top R&B Female Artist, and Top R&B Song).

Looking at the relationship timeline of Jayson Tatum and Ella Mai

According to an Essentially Sports article by Sourabh Singh, both Jayson Tatum and Ella Mai were rumored to be dating around October 2020.

"The couple allegedly started dating in October 2020, during the NBA off-season," Singh said. "That media caught Ella visiting Jayson's house in Missouri, proved that something was brewing between the two."

As they were only rumored to be dating at the time, the couple made their first public appearance together in attendance at Michael Rubin's Fourth of July White Party in the Hamptons.

Here is a look at the White Party at which Tatum and Ella Mai were in attendance.

As they have done a great job in keeping their relationship under wraps and away from the public eye as much as possible, both Jayson Tatum and Ella Mai have thrived in their respective professions.

Similar to Ella Mai's previously mentioned accolades, Tatum is no stranger to making a mark in the NBA.

At 25 years of age, Jayson Tatum has already been an all-star four times already in his career and named to the All-NBA First Team twice. The Boston Celtics superstar has already been in four Eastern Conference Finals and even secured the ECF MVP in 2022.

Despite the frustrating 2022 Finals loss due to subpar performances, Tatum is fresh off his best season yet from a statistical standpoint. He finished the 2022–23 season averaging 30.1 points per game (46.6% shooting, including 35.0% from 3-point range) and 8.8 rebounds.

