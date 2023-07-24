How much Google stock does $400,000,000 worth Shaquille O'Neal own? A closer look at Lakers legend's early investment in Alphabet Corp

Since retiring from the the NBA, Shaquille O'Neal has had a successful career in the world of business. Among his many ventures to pay out big money for him is Google.

When Shaquille O'Neal first invested in Google, it was a $100 million valuation. Since then, the internet company has grown at a rapid pace. Today, Google is now valued at just under $1.9 trillion. Along with getting massive dividends for his shares, the Hall of Fame big man kept his eye on the long-term. At this point in time, he still holds stock in the company.

During his nearly two decades in the NBA, Shaq made over $286 million. However, because of his strong business prowess, he now has a net worth of over $400 million.

What other companies does Shaquille O'Neal own stock in?

Throughout his career, Shaquille O'Neal has done just about everything someone can do. He was a professional athlete, appeared in movies and TV shows, created his own music, and now tours as "DJ Diesel." That being said, the world of business has always been a major focus for the LA Lakers legend.

In the past, Shaq credits fellow NBA Hall of Famer Magic Johnson for plating the seed of his interest in business. According to reports, he said the Lakers guard told him “it’s okay to be famous but at some time you have to start owning things.”

Following this encounter, Shaq really started to dive into the business world. Now, he owns stock in over 30 different brands. Here is breakdown of some companies he has shares in:

Lyft

JC Penny

Icy Hot

Gold Bond

Aeropostle

Vitaminwater

Pepsi

Apple

Google

For a time, Shaq also dove into ownership of an NBA team. He used to be a minority owner of the Sacramento Kings, but he sold his stake early in 2022. Shaq was forced to sell his share because he was pursuing a business interest in the sports gambling sector.

