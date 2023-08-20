How much revenue does WNBA generate? Exploring the financial potential of the league

The WNBA is a rapidly growing basketball league. In recent years, the WNBA has seen a boom in fandom and attendance as the talent level continues to grow and the on-court production improves. However, there is still a long way to go before the WNBA begins to project itself as a financial powerhouse in the world of sports.

Put simply, the recent boom in popularity hasn't yet begun to translate to a boom in finances for the league. Of course, as the league continues to improve, so will their revenue. As of 2022, the WNBA generated $60 million as per reports. While that figure pales in comparison to the NBA's revenue of $10 billion for the same year, it's a massive step in the right direction for the women's league, further proving the growth of their game.

Slowly but surely, WNBA salaries are starting to rise. In 2022, Jewell Lloyd was the highest-paid player in the league, earning $228K for the season. That salary may seem small compared to an NBA contract, but it's still lightyears ahead of where the WNBA was just five years ago.

As such, the WNBA is clearly in the early stages of a growth cycle. The league does a fantastic job with its online presence, and its league pass is attractive due to its affordability. Now, with dominant teams like the Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty, the WNBA has genuine draws for fans, which will only help raise the ceiling on the league's long-term earning potential.

THE WNBA needs more standout players

Currently, there are 12 WNBA teams. As the league continues to grow and increase its revenue, there will undoubtedly be expansions to the league to drive more interest, local fandom, and sponsorship opportunities - thus further improving revenue.

The more women players that draw attention in the collegiate ranks - such as UCONN standout Paige Bueckers, the better it will be for the growth and ultimate expansion of the WNBA. Once Bueckers enters the league, she will bring a surge of new interest, both in terms of game attendance and fans watching from home. The WNBA needs more of that.

The NBA thrives on elite-level prospects making the jump from college to the NBA. Whenever a highly-rated talent joins the league, ratings begin to jump. Take Victor Wembanyama as the latest example of how a young player can captivate an audience. It was same with Zion Williamson as well when he made the jump.

Bueckers will attract a new generation of fans to the WNBA. In recent years, A'ja Wilson, Brittney Griner, Breanna Stewart, and Sabrina Ionescu have all done so. As star power becomes more widespread in the league, it will surely increase in terms of both popularity and revenue.

