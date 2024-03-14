How are the NBA All-Defensive teams selected? 

Similar to the All-NBA teams, the All-Defensive teams are a yearly honor given to the top defensive players in the league. Here is a breakdown of how the players get selected.

While there are three All-NBA teams every year, that is not the case for the All-Defensive teams. Instead, there is just a first a second team. Players are selected for this honor based on their position.

Each lineup consists of the five traditional positions. There are two guards, two forwards and one center for the first and second team.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Players get selected based on their defensive impact. For guards and forwards, it typically goes to the top perimeter defenders that season. As for centers, the honor usually is given to the best rim protectors.

Due to the game being more positionless now, selecting teams in this format can get tricky at times. Voters are constantly stuck with the problem of having to decide to put someone in as a guard or a forward.

Nonetheless, an All-Defense nomination is a honor that can be handed out to any player. The All-NBA teams are almost exclusive star-level talents, but this is an accolade that role players tend to secure as well.

Who was named to the most recent NBA All-Defensive teams?

Last season, the NBA All-Defensive teams were headlined by some of the top defenders in the league. The first team featured young stars like Evan Mobley and Jaren Jackson Jr., along with veterans such as Brook Lopez and Jrue Holiday. Rounding out the first team was Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso.

As for the second team, the main name that sticks out is former Defensive Player of the Year Draymond Green. He led a cast that also featured Bam Adebayo, OG Anunoby, Dillon Brooks and Derrick White.

Due to missed time and other reasons, there are sure to be some new faces on this year's All-Defensive teams. After having a bounce-back year, Rudy Gobert is a name that should be heavily monitored. The three-time DPOY is a frontrunner for the award again as he's led the Minnesota Timberwolves to the league's top defense.

Another name that's gotten a lot of buzz is Herb Jones of the New Orleans Pelicans. As a long and athletic forward, he's blossomed into one of the most versatile perimeter defenders in the league.

Expand Tweet

One player that's caused some debates regarding All-Defense is San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama. While his team has one of the league's worst records, he's been one of the top defenders in the league. In just his first season, Wemby is leading the NBA in blocks at 3.4 a game.

As the regular season comes to a close, players are running out of time to make their case for an All-Defense nomination.