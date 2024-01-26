How are NBA All-Stars selected (2023-24 season)?

The 2024 NBA All-Star Game will be played in Indianapolis on Feb. 18. With almost three weeks until the game, the league announced on Thursday the starters for the Eastern and Western Conference, which features some of the top players in the NBA.

Damian Lillard, Tyrese Haliburton, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid and Jayson Tatum will be starters in the East, while LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, Kevin Durant, Luka Doncic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will start for the West.

The NBA All-Star voting process lasted for one month. It started on Dec. 19 and ended on Jan. 20. In between, there were a few specific dates where fan votes counted for double, while the league shared updates with fan voting results in three dates during that one-month period.

However, fan voting counted for 50 percent of the overall voting, as players and media also voted for the starters. Media voting and players' voting counted for 25 percent each.

The NBA separated the players based on their position (guards/frontcourt), and once the voting process came to an end, all votes were calculated for players based on the weighted rank.

Hence, the top two guards and top three frontcourt players from each Conference were selected as starters. It's worth noting that the more fan votes a player gets, the better chance they have to be selected as a starter.

The NBA will announce the 14 players that will be selected as reserves for the All-Star Game.

When are the NBA All-Star reserves announced?

The process for the selection of the All-Star reserves is completely different than the one for the All-Star starters.

The league has already revealed that the All-Star reserves will be announced on Thursday. The announcement will take place during TNT's pregame show at 7:00 pm ET.

Like what happened last Thursday, TNT will have a double-header after the announcement, with the LA Lakers taking on their rivals Boston Celtics (7:30 pm ET) and the Utah Jazz hosting the Philadelphia 76ers (10:00 pm ET).

The All-Star reserves will not be selected by fan voting, media and players. Instead, the coaches will pick the 14 players (seven for each conference) who will play as the reserves.

Based on the process, the coaches will vote for two guards, three frontcourt players and two more regardless of their position. Once that happens, the votes will be calculated, and the players with the most votes will join their respective Conference team.

Once all 24 players have been selected, the NBA will shift its attention to the All-Star Game in mid-February. If any of the selected players is injured and unable to play, Commissioner Adam Silver will pick the replacement.

Doc Rivers and Chris Finch are expected to be the coaches of the East and West team, respectively.

