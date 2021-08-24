How NBA players honored Kobe Bryant on his 43rd birth anniversary

Some of the best NBA players honored LA Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, who would have turned 43 years old on Monday. Social media was flooded with birthday greetings from people of all walks of life to honor Bryant.

The former Lakers star died with his daughter Gianna and several others in a helicopter crash on January 30, 2021, and the world hasn’t completely moved on from his passing away since then.

NBA players pay tribute to Kobe Bryant

Many of today’s players as well as greats from yesteryears honored Kobe Bryant on their social media accounts on Monday. The deluge of greetings from the basketball world was a reminder that Bryant remains one of the most beloved figures in the NBA.

Kobe Bryant’s love for the game of basketball and dedication to his craft endeared him to fans, teammates, and even his opponents. Here are some of the most endearing messages posted on what would have been Bryant’s 43rd natal day.

From the LA Lakers family:

Black Mamba. Hall of Famer. Girl Dad.



Happy Birthday, Kobe 🖤 pic.twitter.com/nUs6HwyjqR — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) August 23, 2021

Happy birthday to the 🐐 @kobebryant miss you killa 🙏🏾💜💛 — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) August 23, 2021

Happy Bday @kobebryant !! you are missed bro!! 🙏🏽 — Jordan Clarkson (@JordanClarksons) August 23, 2021

Happy Birthday My Brother 🖤 pic.twitter.com/vPh9cFxE7F — Caron Butler (@realtuffjuice) August 23, 2021

Kobe wudda bin 43 today…and averaging about 18 a game if he was still on the Lakers…I miss Kobe — Mychal Thompson (@champagnennuts) August 23, 2021

Happy Birthday Kob my fellow August birthday-baby. Miss you my guy 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/TbKQAatQuS — Robert Horry (@RKHorry) August 23, 2021

For those wondering how LeBron James honored Kobe Bryant on this day, the four-time MVP posted photos of the Black Mamba on his Instagram story on Monday. James was one of those visibly upset after hearing of Bryant's passing away last year. He was one of the last people Bryant spoke with after James passed him on the all-time scoring list following a regular-season game.

Among those whose lives Kobe Bryant touched were a next generation of NBA players. Many of them looked up to him when they were merely kids looking to make it to the league someday.

Some of the game's legends also gave props to one of the best ever to lace them up. Among them was the great Bill Russell, who won 11 championships for the LA Lakers back in the 1960s.

Other NBA players, retired and still playing, tweeted their own thoughts on social media on the day. As much as they remember Kobe Bryant with fond memories, one can feel the emotion pouring from some of the tweets from those who knew him best.

Mamba Forever. Happy Birthday Big Bro💜💛 https://t.co/SH8s7E7C0N — DWade (@DwyaneWade) August 23, 2021

Legends Never Die.



Happy Birthday Kobe. #24 pic.twitter.com/QUdFp07wi6 — Brandon Jennings (@Tuff__Crowd) August 23, 2021

Happy birthday Kobe. We love and miss you everyday 🙏🏾. — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) August 23, 2021

As Kobe Bryant continues to receive adulation from family, friends and fans alike, Aug. 23, 1978 will remain a date to remember.

Thanks for the memories, Kobe, and Happy 43rd Birthday!

