How did Nikola Jokic meet his wife, Natalija Jokic? Finding out more about Nuggets star

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets capped off their dominant 2023 NBA playoff run with their first title on Monday. That came after they dispatched the Miami Heat 94-89 in Game 5 of the NBA Finals in Denver, with Jokic getting crowned the Finals MVP.

However, after the historic win, it was Jokic’s wife, Natalija, who appeared to be significantly more excited than her husband as she celebrated from the crowd. That led Natalija to go viral on Twitter, with many looking to find out more about the wife of the Nuggets superstar.

PropSwap @PropSwap Nikola Jokic celebrating his 1st NBA Championship vs. his wife celebrating Nikola Jokic celebrating his 1st NBA Championship vs. his wife celebrating 😂 https://t.co/kULC6Mrgmg

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Natalija and Nikola both hail from the small city of Sombor in Serbia. The couple reportedly met in high school where they began dating.

Natalija was the first to move to the US in 2013 to play volleyball at Seminole State College in Oklahoma.

She was followed by Nikola in 2015, who moved to Denver a year after being drafted by the Nuggets. Natalija then opted to leave her volleyball career to move with Nikola to Denver in 2015, and the two have been living there ever since. However, the couple often returns to Serbia during the NBA offseason.

After moving to Denver, Natalija graduated from the Metropolitan State University of Denver in 2018.

Natalija and Nikola got married on Oct. 24, 2020, in their hometown of Sombor, Serbia.

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet



(via



Nikola Jokic singing and dancing at his wedding is the best thing you'll watch today(via @parallelecinico Nikola Jokic singing and dancing at his wedding is the best thing you'll watch today (via @parallelecinico)https://t.co/nggjkDJyjb

Shortly after, the couple had their first child, a daughter named Ognjena, in September 2021.

Also Read: “Don't bet against the fat boy” – Nikola Jokic mocks his doubters when asked about his infamous draft story

Nikola Jokic on support he receives from his wife, Natalija

Denver Nuggets superstar center Nikola Jokic with his wife Natalija Jokic and daughter Ognjena

Natalija Jokic has been a strong supporter of her husband over the years. Nikola Jokic was asked about the support he receives from his wife and child during an interview with Serbia’s Arena Sport TV in January.

The star big man said that anyone who has a family like he does should be happy:

“I think all of us who have a wife and kids should be happy with the persons we have beside us,” Jokic said. “When you have a normal life, it lifts you up and only helps you.”

Poll : 0 votes