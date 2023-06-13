“Don't bet against the fat boy” – Nikola Jokic mocks his doubters when asked about his infamous draft story

After the Denver Nuggets won the 2023 NBA championship, Nikola Jokic and his teammates quickly took the chance to celebrate their win with the city of Denver. Despite being overlooked during the entire season, Jokic and his squad were able to defy the odds and win it all on the league's biggest stage.

Jokic led the Nuggets to a title win by beating the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Finals through five games. He capped it off by winning the Finals MVP and humbly giving credit to his teammates who were significant pieces to their championship win.

The two-time MVP was interviewed by ESPN's Malika Andrews about what he thinks about what has happened in his career so far.

"They [Nuggets} believed in the fat boy. It seems like it worked out." Jokic said.

"Don't bet against the fat boy."

Jokic silenced his doubters last night as he led the Denver squad to its first-ever title win in the NBA. Following this, many have already crowned him as the greatest of all time in the Nuggets franchise. It looks like the Joker deserves to be called the greatest of all time, as his recent playoff run is considered the best in the team's history.

He finished the 2023 NBA Finals averaging 30.2 points, 14.0 rebounds and 7.2 assists.

Stephen A. Smith doesn't think Nikola Jokic is the most skilled big man

2023 NBA Finals - Game Five

Following their title win against the Heat, many are praising the elite on-court skills of Nikola Jokic. Thus, the question about him being the most skilled big man has recently resurfaced. During the most recent episode of First Take, Stephen A. Smith and the others were asked if Jokic is the most skilled big man of all time.

Interestingly, Smith answered the question by bringing up Shaquille O'Neal, a player who hasn't played competitive basketball since he retired in 2011.

"Statistically, I think that there is no doubt, you look at his numbers I can't refute that. People are looking at his shooting ability, obviously that plays a significant factor. Shooting from the perimeter, shooting freethrows." Smith said.

"My preference when I think about a big man, I think about Shaq [O'Neal] in his prime, that's just me. So, for me, when I think about Jokic and I look at him, I know he's effective in terms of his post game, but I also look at the level of competition that he's been going against... Me personally, I'm a Shaq guy."

Regardless of Smith's answer, many still view Jokic as one of the greatest centers in modern history.

