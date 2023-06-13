Watch: Nikola Jokic celebrates with the Larry O'Brien Trophy and the Bill Russell Trophy alongside his brothers 

The 2023 NBA Finals concluded with Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets winning the championship, dismantling the Miami Heat in the process. Following their win, the Finals MVP was awarded to Jokic for his stellar performance throughout the five games in the series.

Jokic had a strong double-double to lead the Nuggets to a championship win over Miami. He had 28 points and 16 rebounds on the night to end the series on their home court.

After averaging 30.2 points, 14 rebounds, and 7.2 assists, he was presented the Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP trophy.

Later on, he was seen celebrating with his brothers with the MVP and Larry O'Brien trophies in hand.

This is Denver's first title win in their franchise after being in the NBA for 47 years. Following the win, many have already considered Jokic the best player for the Nuggets.

Nikola Jokic wants to get home quickly for his horse racing

2023 NBA Finals - Game Five

NBA fans are aware that Nikola Jokic is one of the most humble players in the league right now. Even after leading the Nuggets to a championship win, he still credits the rest of the team for doing their best. As they celebrated their win, Jokic's humility showed what kind of a person he is.

While being interviewed, he was asked about his plans in the upcoming weeks after winning the NBA title. Staying true to what he said about basketball not being his main thing, he talked about going back to Serbia to watch his horse race. He even got the Nugget's president, Josh Kroenke, involved in his horse racing plans.

"On Sundays, I have my horse racing," Jokic said as Matt Winer mentioned the championship parade, which will take place on Thursday.

"I don't know how I'm going to arrive [in time]. I'm going to ask Josh [Kroenke] for a plane... I put him under the pressure, I don't feel bad at all.

With how he performed for the Nuggets in the Finals, Jokic deserves to borrow the team plane during the offseason. He has often single-handedly carried the franchise and transformed the culture of the team. Together with valuable players on his side, the "Joker" was able to win it all this season.

The five-time All-Star continues to make history with the Nuggets as he finished his postseason run by leading the league in points, rebounds, and assists. So far, Jokic is the only player to reach this feat, making it even more impressive.

