"The greatest European of all time" - Nuggets fans hail Nikola Jokic for leading them to them to their first-ever NBA title

Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic finally immortalizes himself in NBA Finals history by leading his team to an NBA title. With Jokic's performance inspiring several around the world, fans shared their reactions to his epic rise.

With a 94-89 win in Game 5, the Denver Nuggets have finally secured their first-ever NBA championship in franchise history.

Jokic's performances throughout the playoffs have been a vital aspect of the team's success. The Serbian big man has accumulated several accolades over the years. However, after winning his first WCF MVP, the "Joker" seemed destined to keep building upon his success.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After a set of historical performances in the NBA Finals itself, Jokic came up with another masterclass in Game 5 to help Denver lift the title.

With fans making a note of his performance, several hailed him as one of the greatest on social media.

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops Stop lying to yourself: this championship makes Nikola Jokic a top 5 center of all-time. Stop lying to yourself: this championship makes Nikola Jokic a top 5 center of all-time. https://t.co/Qppp03lMYz

Here are some of the best fan reactions to Jokic's brilliance on Twitter:

Doctor Eth @DoctorEthereum



He’s better than Michael Jordan IMHO @LegionHoops Jokic is Top 5 all time not just center.He’s better than Michael Jordan IMHO @LegionHoops Jokic is Top 5 all time not just center.He’s better than Michael Jordan IMHO

HollowFrobe @the_only6 @LegionHoops Might have to have the conversation for real @LegionHoops Might have to have the conversation for real

ｲﾑﾘﾚO尺 丂ﾉﾑ丂 💭 @MeloDox

Wilt

Kareem

Bill

Hakeem



Who you kicking out to fit in Jokic?



This take was recency bias at its finest. @LegionHoops ShaqWiltKareemBillHakeemWho you kicking out to fit in Jokic?This take was recency bias at its finest. @LegionHoops ShaqWiltKareemBill HakeemWho you kicking out to fit in Jokic? This take was recency bias at its finest.

Ricky @Sl1ck252 @LegionHoops Jokic is the best all around center. But I think we need a lil more from him before we move him to high up but he is the competition right now and bigs going to have to change their style of play. He got post, shooting, passing, rebounding, playmaking and defense. @LegionHoops Jokic is the best all around center. But I think we need a lil more from him before we move him to high up but he is the competition right now and bigs going to have to change their style of play. He got post, shooting, passing, rebounding, playmaking and defense.

John Williams @Jwill1203 @LegionHoops We do this every year with someone. Let's wait until people put together multiple championship seasons. @LegionHoops We do this every year with someone. Let's wait until people put together multiple championship seasons.

A.B @FW_A_B @LegionHoops He is not top 5 yet but he is definitely in the top 10 @LegionHoops He is not top 5 yet but he is definitely in the top 10

jack @jack17368074 @LegionHoops all i know is he is one of a kind. Rarely see a center that can play like this. No defensive plan for him @LegionHoops all i know is he is one of a kind. Rarely see a center that can play like this. No defensive plan for him

SAGE @MasterSage_ @LegionHoops nah the center position is deep asl, he’s definitely on track tho @LegionHoops nah the center position is deep asl, he’s definitely on track tho

1mmad @hasnaiih @statmuse Def in top 7 best centres all time @statmuse Def in top 7 best centres all time

While considering the impact Jokic has had on the Nuggets franchise, fans have every right to praise and revere their superstar.

Read: Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets win the 2023 NBA championship, their first in franchise history

Nikola Jokic is named the Finals MVP

After a grueling battle in Game 5, the Denver Nuggets emerged victorious. For his valiant efforts in leading the Nuggets to the title, Jokic was named the Finals MVP as well.

Jokic raising the title and the Finals MVP trophy this season is undoubtedly the highlight of his season. Although he had an MVP-worthy performance in the regular season, Joel Embiid ended up coming out on top.

2023 NBA Finals - Game Five

However, Jokic followed up this seemingly minor setback by turning things up a notch in the postseason. While setting the record for most triple-doubles in a single postseason, Jokic also made history in the Finals by notching a 30-20-10 triple-double.

There was never a doubt as to who deserved the Finals MVP this season. With a dominant 4-1 win, the Nuggets have finally reached the promised land.

Read: Fact check: Is Nikola Jokic actually contemplating retirement after the NBA Finals?

Poll : 0 votes