"The greatest European of all time" - Nuggets fans hail Nikola Jokic for leading them to them to their first-ever NBA title

Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic finally immortalizes himself in NBA Finals history by leading his team to an NBA title. With Jokic's performance inspiring several around the world, fans shared their reactions to his epic rise.
With a 94-89 win in Game 5, the Denver Nuggets have finally secured their first-ever NBA championship in franchise history.
Jokic's performances throughout the playoffs have been a vital aspect of the team's success. The Serbian big man has accumulated several accolades over the years. However, after winning his first WCF MVP, the "Joker" seemed destined to keep building upon his success.
After a set of historical performances in the NBA Finals itself, Jokic came up with another masterclass in Game 5 to help Denver lift the title.
With fans making a note of his performance, several hailed him as one of the greatest on social media.
With fans making a note of his performance, several hailed him as one of the greatest on social media.
While considering the impact Jokic has had on the Nuggets franchise, fans have every right to praise and revere their superstar.
Nikola Jokic is named the Finals MVP
After a grueling battle in Game 5, the Denver Nuggets emerged victorious. For his valiant efforts in leading the Nuggets to the title, Jokic was named the Finals MVP as well.
Jokic raising the title and the Finals MVP trophy this season is undoubtedly the highlight of his season. Although he had an MVP-worthy performance in the regular season, Joel Embiid ended up coming out on top.
However, Jokic followed up this seemingly minor setback by turning things up a notch in the postseason. While setting the record for most triple-doubles in a single postseason, Jokic also made history in the Finals by notching a 30-20-10 triple-double.
There was never a doubt as to who deserved the Finals MVP this season. With a dominant 4-1 win, the Nuggets have finally reached the promised land.
