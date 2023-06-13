Nikola Jokic goes to check his phone for Novak Djokovic's message but gets stunned seeing the number of messages

Nikola Jokic has led the Denver Nuggets to their first title win in franchise history after beating the Miami Heat in five games at the 2023 NBA Finals. During his postgame interview, the Nuggets' star had a hilarious reaction after checking on his phone for the first time after winning the NBA title.

As Jokic was being interviewed, he immediately thought of checking his phone to see if his fellow countryman has congratulated him. However, he was met by tons of messages, congratulating him for winning the NBA title.

"Ah, congratulations. I'm gonna see if he texted me." Jokic said as he reached for his phone.

"Ah motherf***er," the Serbian bigman said as he saw the amount of messages he received.

CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable @cjzero Jokic checks his phone to see if Novak Djokovic texted him, scrolls for a few second

"ah f*ck"

"How many texts do you have"

Jokic: "a lot, I'm going to turn off the phone" Jokic checks his phone to see if Novak Djokovic texted him, scrolls for a few second "ah f*ck""How many texts do you have"Jokic: "a lot, I'm going to turn off the phone" https://t.co/Ic4AaDnNtw

"A lot, a lot," he answered, as he was asked how many texts he's received so far. "I'm going to turn off the phone."

Following the Nuggets' win against the Heat, it's possible that many of his friends have reached out to congratulate Jokic and his team. He ended Game 5 with 28 points, 16 rebounds, and four assists to lead the team to a victory. He was awarded with the Bill Russell Finals MVP for his stellar outing through five games.

Both basketball and tennis have been dominated by Serbian athletes in the past few days. Novak Djokovic won his 23rd Grand Slam yesterday, while Jokic finished his NBA season with a championship win. It's safe to say that the country of Serbia is proudly celebrating both wins of their athletes.

Nikola Jokic calls Novak Djokovic the greatest ever

Prior to Djokovic's win against Casper Ruud, Nikola Jokic was asked about what his 23rd Grand Slam meant to the country of Serbia. Staying humble and true to himself, the Joker gave credit to Novak as being the greatest athlete ever.

“Actually he texted me, for real. Yes, he texted me,” Jokic said. “For real. He didn't lie. Yes, he's amazing, of course, in his sport and he's making history every time. Probably he's going to go as one of the best ever, if not the best ever. He has a nice opportunity to win another one."

HoopsHype @hoopshype Nikola Jokic on Novak Djokovic: "Actually, he texted me for real. Yes! He texted me. He didn't lie. Yes. I mean, he's amazing, of course, in his sport and he's making history every time. Probably he's going to go down as one of the best ever, if not the best ever." Nikola Jokic on Novak Djokovic: "Actually, he texted me for real. Yes! He texted me. He didn't lie. Yes. I mean, he's amazing, of course, in his sport and he's making history every time. Probably he's going to go down as one of the best ever, if not the best ever." https://t.co/excC9BoNjP

“He's just an amazing sport and having him as a countryman that he represents us in the world, I think it's a great honor, and I think the people of Serbia are really happy that we have him as our countryman.”

Before the 2023 NBA Finals started, Djokovic shared how much he respects Jokic as an athlete. He mentioned that the five-time All-Star is the pride of Serbia and that the entire country is proud of what he's done in the NBA.

