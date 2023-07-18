How often is the FIBA Basketball World Cup? Everything you need to know

The 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup is fast approaching, with the tournament set to tip off later this summer. This year’s FIBA World Cup will take place in the Philippines, Indonesia and Japan from Aug. 25 to Sept. 10.

The tournament takes place once every four years, with the last edition being in China in 2019. At the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup, Spain beat Argentina 95-75 in the championship game to secure their second gold medal. Meanwhile, France took home the bronze medal for the second straight time after knocking off Australia 67-59.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Steve Kerr on Team USA looking for redemption at 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup

Team USA basketball coach Steve Kerr

During the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup, the United States experienced immense disappointment, falling 89-79 to France in the quarterfinal. That came despite Team USA being the favorites.

The loss ended the U.S.’ 58-game international winning streak in non-exhibition games involving NBA players. As the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup approaches, Team USA basketball coach Steve Kerr is looking forward to getting redemption:

“It's really exciting that it's here, it's upon us. “It's something that we've been preparing for a while. Until you actually feel the jitters of practice and games, and the anticipation of everything, it's still a ways away.

“So all of a sudden, we're here. Practice starts soon. The team has been named. The coaching staff has begun preparations. It's really exciting. This is what we all signed up for, and we're ready to go.”

Kerr added that Team USA made sure to construct a roster that's better suited for FIBA this time around. Kerr said that versatility and playmaking are key when it comes to international competitions:

“What you look for in FIBA is versatility,” Kerr said. “You want size defensively and the ability to switch and guard multiple positions, and then you want playmaking. You want guys who can make shots but also put the ball on the floor and are good passers.”

Team USA’s roster includes NBA stars Tyrese Haliburton, Anthony Edwards, Brandon Ingram, Jaren Jackson Jr., Mikal Bridges and Jalen Brunson. Other members include rising stars Paolo Banchero, Austin Reaves and Walker Kessler.

∃M @ogy_emy



announced their 12-player FIBA Basketball World Cup roster



(Via FIBA Basketball World Cup)



#FifaBasketballWorldCup #USA 𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋announced their 12-player FIBA Basketball World Cup roster(Via FIBA Basketball World Cup)

Also Read: Top 5 players to watch out for in FIBA World Cup 2023

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault