Top 5 players to watch out for in FIBA World Cup 2023

The FIBA World Cup 2023 is right around the corner and is set to take place in late summer in the Philippines, Indonesia and Japan (Aug. 25 - Sept. 10).

The tournament will feature some of the best basketball players in the world, even though there are still superstars, like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic, who might skip the tournament to rest or recover from injuries.

That said, we take a look at five superstars who are expected to headline the FIBA World Cup 2023:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#5 - Jamal Murray (Denver Nuggets, Canada)

2023 NBA Finals - Game Five

Jamal Murray is one of the players to watch in the FIBA World Cup 2023. An NBA champion and a co-leader of the Denver Nuggets, Murray headlines Canada's roster.

An explosive guard with excellent offensive skills, Jamal Murray is part of a roster that features several NBA stars like RJ Barrett, Dillon Brooks and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Canada enters the tournament with high aspirations, aiming to go all the way to the medal zone.

#4 - Rudy Gobert (Minnesota Timberwolves, France)

Denver Nuggets v Minnesota Timberwolves - Game Four

Rudy Gobert headlines a France roster that is one of the deepest and most talented ones in the FIBA World Cup.

A three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year and among the Minnesota Timberwolves' leaders, Gobert wants to help France claim gold in the FIBA World Cup.

He is expected to be the starting center for the French and his performance, especially defensively, will be key for his squad en route to a third straight podium finish.

France has been a force to be reckoned with in international basketball since 2019, having finished third (2019 FIBA World Cup) and second (2021 Olympics, 2022 EuroBasket) in the last three major tournaments. The French have their sights set on the 2024 Olympic Games, which will take place in Paris.

#3 - Dennis Schroder (Toronto Raptors, Germany)

Denver Nuggets v LA Lakers - Game Three

The undisputed leader of Germany and the one who has taken over from the legendary Dirk Nowitzki, Dennis Schroder led the Germans to the third place in the 2022 FIBA EuroBasket and their first medal in international basketball since 2005.

A versatile guard with excellent offensive skills, Dennis Schroder headlines a Germany roster that features experienced NBA and EuroLeague players and is among the favorites for a top four finish in the competition.

#2 - Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks, Slovenia)

Chicago Bulls v Dallas Mavericks

If Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic don't travel to Asia for the FIBA World Cup, Luka Doncic will be one of the tournament's main attraction.

The superstar of the Dallas Mavericks is the undisputed leader of Slovenia and the team's best hope for a medal in the FIBA World Cup. Doncic led the Slovenians to the fourth place in the 2021 Olympics, but came up short in the EuroBasket last year.

The superstar guard is expected to be a scoring machine just like he was in the last two FIBA competitions and we should consider him a favorite for the top scorer in the tournament.

#1 - Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves, Team USA)

Denver Nuggets v Minnesota Timberwolves - Game Four

Anthony Edwards is part of Team USA that lacks an NBA superstar, but features a lot of great players like Brandon Ingram, Tyrese Haliburton and Malik Bridges.

The Americans will look to claim gold in the World Cup after finishing seventh in the 2019 edition. Their mission will not be easy, with a lot of national teams being elite, and will rely on Edwards' impressive two-way play to go all the way.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault