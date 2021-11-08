“How old is he? 19? 20? Sheesh!” - Kevin Durant completely in awe of talented Toronto Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes

Scottie Barnes, the Toronto Raptors’ rookie, has been nothing short of spectacular in the first few weeks of the 2021-22 NBA season. It’s not only the fans of the Raptors who have appreciated his level of play and maturity at such a young age.

Following the Brooklyn Nets’ dismantling of the Toronto Raptors, no less than Kevin Durant heaped praise on the rookie. Coming from one of the all-time greats, this is as high an accolade as Scottie Barnes can get this season.

In a post-game interview, here’s what KD said (via SportsNet):

“I think a lot of young guys in the league have that competitive fire, but he has something a little extra as far as seeing the game a little slower. That’s rare for a guy...how old is he? 19? 20? Sheesh! He not only plays the right way and he’s only going to get better.”

The NBA’s leading scorer and leading MVP candidate further weighed in on what Scottie Barnes’ brings to the Toronto Raptors:

“I think it’s rare. You got a lot of guys who love to compete, who love to win. But what’s more rare about Scottie Barnes is his IQ for the game, his length, his enthusiasm for the game. All of that stuff shines brightly when you watch him play. You could tell he just wants to be there for his teammates. He makes winning basketball plays.”

The Toronto Raptors were previously ripped by many during this year’s draft for taking Barnes ahead of Jalen Suggs, who’s now with the Orlando Magic.

So far, Masai Ujiri and the Raptors’ front office have been vindicated by the performance of Scottie Barnes. Moreover, it seems like the Florida State Seminole appears to have a higher ceiling with his length and IQ.

Can Toronto Raptors' Scottie Barnes win the NBA Rookie of the Year award?

The Toronto Raptors have uncovered a gem in do-it-all rookie Scottie Barnes [Photo: Raptors HQ]

The No.4 overall pick in this year’s draft has recently vaulted to the top of the Kia Rookie of the Year Ladder. Barnes is averaging 16.6 PPG, 8.7 RPG and 2.4 APG in nine games for the Toronto Raptors. The raw numbers do not do justice to how he has performed since entering the NBA.

His versatility allowed coach Nick Nurse to compensate for the absence of Pascal Siakam before the former All-Star debuted against the Brooklyn Nets. He has played 1-5 on different occasions for the team. What’s even more impressive for Scottie Barnes is his reading of the game this early in his career. He is also one of the most tenacious and scrappy defenders in the league already.

It’s still too early, but with the way he has been playing, there’s no reason to think Scottie Barnes won’t be a legit contender for the ROY honor.

