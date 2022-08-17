“How do you plan for the future with the dude who may be attached to some cause?” - NBA analyst believes Kyrie Irving will eventually wind up with the Lakers

Speculation has followed Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving all summer. After opting Irving opted into his contract, many expected the Nets to trade Irving. However, he remains with the team. ESPN's Max Kellerman thinks Irving will eventually become an LA Laker and questions how the Nets handled Irving's future.

“I would bet Kyrie is gonna win up a Laker, but ... How do you plan for the future with the dude who may be attached to some cause?" Kellerman said.

Since the rumors of Irving leaving Brooklyn began, the LA Lakers have been the primary destination discussed. However, Irving could wait to see how the KD situation pans out.

Many believed a rift between KD and Irving opened up when the latter remained unvaccinated. Many expected Irving to make a sacrifice of personal values to try to win a championship. Other reports suggest that Durant had Irving's back throughout the season.

Kellerman said the situation in Brooklyn right now is a result of the mismanagement of Kyrie Irving from the beginning.

“To me this looks like the outcome of playing games with Kyrie if you’re the Nets. Now you have a KD problem.”

Kyrie Irving to LA?

The LA Lakers being frontrunners to pick up Irving makes sense. LeBron James and Kyrie Irving patched the rift in their relationship, both commenting on what their time together meant. The Lakers could use a player like Irving. His outside shooting would fit their personnel better than Russell Westbrook.

However, the Lakers will have a difficult time completing a deal. They don't appear willing to offer the necessary players or picks to acquire Irving. Their money is tied up in Russell Westbrook.

If LeBron James and Anthony Davis can welcome Irving into LA with open arms, he could return to All-Star form.

While the Nets and Lakers were preseason favorites to make the championships, both teams fell far short of that goal. Could a deal between the two franchises alleviate their issues? It seems more likely for the Lakers, but Brooklyn stands to benefit as well if they receive draft capital.

