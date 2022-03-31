“How he played made me feel a certain way” - Kevin Durant on Michael Jordan’s influence on him, says MJ made him want to watch the game

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant praised Michael Jordan on Wednesday, saying the legend made him want to watch basketball.

Kevin Durant on how Michael Jordan made him want to watch basketball

Duringa the “Book of Basketball 2.0” podcast, Kevin Durant talked about Michael Jordan’s influence:

“Yeah, it was huge. His popularity was huge. You know, the shoes, the commercials, all that stuff was huge. But more than anything, how he played made me feel a certain way – like, you know, made me want to watch the game.”

Jordan averaged an NBA-record 30.1 points per game and won six championships in 15 seasons.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife Air Jordan's best dunks PT1 Air Jordan's best dunks PT1 https://t.co/N3qAAVayYq

Jordan was known for being able to score from wherever, whenever. Durant is known for much the same. Durant’s ability to create a shot out of almost nothing is much like what MJ used to do. Although Jordan played with more flair and liked the limelight more than Durant, their scoring abilities are similar.

Durant is averaging 29.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game this season. His stats are close to the career averages of Jordan – yet another similarity.

Of course, KD, with two championships, is several short of Jordan's six, but that does not take away from his offensive prowess. Jordan had 10 scoring titles in 11 full seasons (of 13) with the Chicago Bulls. Durant has four.

Jordan’s scoring ability still stands unmatched regardless of how similar players today are to the NBA’s GOAT. He may not have the 3-point-shooting capability that players like Durant have, but he still had a great long shot.

MJ also had an incredible ability to get the ball in over defenders he perhaps should not have scored on. No matter the numbers, the pressure or the position, it seemed that if Jordan wanted the ball to go in, it was going in.

Durant is similar when he gets into his groove. He gets this shot where you know the ball is cash the moment it leaves his hands. Plus, it often comes at the moment when his team needs it the most.

Although he is arguably still short of Jordan's caliber, his attitude and playing style remain similar.

Durant played one season in college, starring at the University of Texas. Jordan led North Carolina to a national title in 1992 as a freshman, the first of three college years.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein