"How're you lit like that already?": Rajon Rondo vehemently disagrees with 4x All-Star's LeBron James take

Legendary point guard Rajon Rondo recently claimed there was no question of LeBron James not being one of the top five basketball players in the NBA currently. During an episode of "Bully Ball", Rondo, alongside DeMarcus Cousins, watched a clip of Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce debating about whether LeBron deserves to be in the current top five list. Garnett sided with James while Pierce didn't include the "King" on his list.

After watching the clip, Rajon Rondo couldn't agree more with Kevin Garnett. Rondo highlighted LeBron's most recent accomplishments in the NBA In-Season Tournament (IST). Aside from carrying the LA Lakers to becoming the first IST Champions, James was also named the IST MVP.

However, despite the accolades to back James up, DeMarcus Cousins sided with Paul Pierce. Rondo was baffled by Cousins' opinion and humorously accused him of indulging in some morning drinking.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"[DeMarcus Cousins] sippin' too man," Rondo told Cousins. "It's early. It's 8am out there. How're you lit like that already? He just won the In-Season Tournament bro."

Expand Tweet

LeBron James and the LA Lakers become the first-ever NBA In-Season Tournament Champions

Indiana Pacers v Los Angeles Lakers: Championship - 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament

The first-ever NBA In-Season Tournament has come to a close and the LA Lakers are now the first IST Champions in history. The dominant Lakers beat the Indiana Pacers 123-109 last Saturday to lift the cup.

Anthony Davis came up with an excellent outing giving the Lakers a historic double-double performance. Davis added 41 points and 20 rebounds accompanied by four blocks. However, it was LeBron James who was ultimately named the IST MVP due to his brilliance throughout the tournament. James himself also had a double-double outing in the championship game with 24 points and 11 rebounds.

It's clear the Lakers have put in the work and acquired the right pieces for their team. Lakers fans will hope the next stop for their team is hopefully the NBA Finals.