"How do you say Churro in French": Charles Barkley ridicules Victor Wembanyama with San Antonio specific question highlighting disdain

Victor Wembanyama was hilariously roasted by Charles Barkley after the San Antonio Spurs' bounceback 115-114 upset win against Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns. Following the win, the rookie was mic'd up and spoke to TNT's "Inside the NBA" analyst panel, and while each of them had their share of questions for the French phenom, the former Suns star had a rather offbeat query for Wembanyama — one that he didn't know the answer to.

Speaking on "Inside the NBA", Barkley asked Wembanyama how they say Churros in French, and Wembanyama's expression was priceless:

"Victor, I got one final question. How do you say in churro in French?"

And the conversation that ensued was hilarious. When the latter responded that he didn't know what it meant, Barkley had to dish out more details, while also ridiculing the promising rookie:

"It's a dessert. You've been in San Antonio long enough. It's a long donut."

The interview ended with Wembanyama saying he would try it out as soon as possible and it was laughs all around. Barkley has been long associated with SA churros, so maybe he could lend a hand to Wembanyanma on that front.

As for the game, it was the Spurs who rallied from an 18-point deficit at half-time to edge Phoenix out with a one-point win.

Victor Wembanyama had 18 points and eight rebounds, but it was Keldon Johnson who laid the groundwork for the win with 27 points and three rebounds. For the Suns, Durant had 26 points, while Eric Gordon had 20 to show for.

'Slenderman' Victor Wembanyama was the cynosure of all eyes in Phoenix

Ahead of the game, Victor Wembanyama got into the festive spirit when he appeared dressed up as 'Slenderman' — a terrifying character who first appeared on the internet in 2009, and was later turned into a pop culture icon with a film made in 2018.

While the NBA world was all praise for Wembanyama's spooky costume, Shaquille O'Neal had trouble getting the reference and was even at the receiving end from Chares Barkley. Their exchange was equally comical when the latter roasted the Los Angeles Lakers legend for never being slim, pointing to that being why he never knew about 'Slenderman'.

Safe to say, Victor Wembanyama made quite the impression on Tuesday off the court, and with a win, he and the Spurs have shown that they are no pushovers despite being a young and inexperienced squad. And now that they have won, maybe some churros are in order.