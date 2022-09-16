How is SHAQ Air Fryer related to Shaquille O'Neal? All you need to know

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal has had many product endorsements over the years, ranging from fast food to video games to household products. However, some of the products he promotes are from companies he owns.

This includes the SHAQ Air Fryer, which is a product that helps people to air fry food without the use of oil. It supposedly results in food that is not only less oily but includes less fat and calories. The product is powered by a super-heated cyclonic fryer using 1700 watts of heat and is created to be easy to use.

Business ventures like this have continued to grow Shaquille O’Neal’s wealth even after retirement. O’Neal’s net worth is reportedly over 400 million dollars currently.

His influence also left its mark on WNBA superstar Candance Parker. During an NBA broadcast on TNT, Parker shared some of her motivations during her championship run with the Chicago Sky in 2021. She explained how seeing Shaquille O’Neal’s air fryer commercial inspired her. Parker spoke about how a goal of hers was to become as influential as O’Neal.

NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT



stopped by the TNT Tuesday Confessional to explain how "He was advertising an air fryer." @Candace_Parker stopped by the TNT Tuesday Confessional to explain how @SHAQ motivated her to win a title "He was advertising an air fryer." 😂@Candace_Parker stopped by the TNT Tuesday Confessional to explain how @SHAQ motivated her to win a title https://t.co/36mTJQx6F4

In the NBA on TNT broadcast, Shaquille O’Neal was later asked about the air fryer commercial that inspired Candace Parker. He was specifically asked how he ended up endorsing the product in the commercial and O’Neal responded by saying

“I don’t mean to sound braggadocios, but I do own the company, I’m just the face of my own product."

Additional Products Shaquille O’Neal has endorsed over the years.

As previously mentioned, Shaquille O’Neal has been involved in a ton of product endorsements over the years.

Some of the most notable ones include fast food restaurant chains Burger King and Taco Bell. He has also had his name and face on other food and beverage products like Wheaties, Pepsi, and Oreos. In fact, back in the early 90s O’Neal even had a Pepsi named after him called the “Shaq Attaq Pepsi”. The product has now become a vintage collector’s item.

Outside of food products, O’Neal has also promoted multiple video games over the years. These include the Nintendo DS Tomodachi Life, NBA 2K, and his own 90s game “Shaq-Fu”.

However, O’Neal’s most well-known endorsement is probably for Icy Hot patches that are used for pain relief. He has been a big-time supporter of the product over the years. It’s clear O’Neal is a man of many talents.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far