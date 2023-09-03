How soon could Nikola Jokic pass LeBron James in all-time list for key stat during 2023-24 season?

Two of the biggest superstars in the NBA right now, Nikola Jokic and LeBron James, have been putting up ridiculous record-setting performances in the past few seasons.

Both James and Jokic are capable of scoring, passing, and rebounding at a high rate so it is no surprise that they are among the league's leaders in career triple-doubles.

Currently, LeBron James is ahead of Jokic in this particular stat but it looks like the Denver Nuggets superstar big man is at the cusp of surpassing James in this category.

At the moment, LeBron has 107 career triple-doubles and is tied with Jason Kidd for the fourth spot. Meanwhile, Nikola Jokic has 105, just three short of surpassing James and Kidd and he could be doing it very soon.

To put things into perspective, Jokic averaged 24.5 points, 11.8 rebounds and 9.8 assists per game last season. He was also able to secure 29 triple-doubles throughout the year.

LeBron's statistics were equally as impressive, with 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 6.8 assists. However, only had two games wherein he secured a triple-double.

Based on these numbers, it is certainly safe to think that Jokic will be able to surpass LeBron in this statistic very early in the 2023-24 season.

LeBron James is still putting up superstar numbers late in his career

LeBron James will turn 39 years old in December

LeBron James will be turning 39 years old in the middle of the 2023-24 season. This season will also be his 21st in the NBA. Playing this many number of years will have certainly taken its toll on the four-time champion's body but he is not ready to call it quits just yet as he has already confirmed that he will be returning to the LA Lakers.

He has dedicated time and effort into still being able to play at the highest level and it is certainly paying off for King James.

Just by looking at his stats from last season, there appears to be no evidence of a decline and there is no reason to think that next season would be any different. He is still more than capable of leading a team statistically.

While it is true that he only played in a total of 158 games in the last three seasons due to injuries, he is still an absolute beast on the court when he is actually playing.

Fans can expect Bron to still play at his highest level when he steps on the court despite his age. Until his numbers start to drop significantly, there is no reason to doubt whether he can still play.

