"How it started 2 decades ago/How it’s going 2 decades later" - LeBron James sends NBA fans into frenzy with series of recent and throwback pictures with Michael Jordan

LeBron James and Michael Jordan are two of the greatest players in the game of basketball. The two shared a beautiful moment during the All-Star weekend, where they hugged each other, and seemed to embrace each other's greatness.

James posted a picture of the same on his Instagram profile, and also added a snap of their first meeting in 2003. King James was seen smiling in both pictures as he was delighted to meet the six-time NBA champion.

He added a video of the recently concluded All-Star weekend, where the two were seen sharing a joyous moment. The post has already reached 1.7 million likes, with many stars also sending their love in the comments. James captioned the post:

"How it started 2 decades ago/How it’s going 2 decades later. MJ 🐈‍⬛ x LJ 👑 = Out of this 🌎."

The heartfelt embrace between the two has to be one of the greatest moments in recent NBA history.

Both James and Jordan are always brought up when the GOAT debate comes up. However, despite the perceived animosity between the two, their beautiful moment provided a glimpse of the mutual respect the two have for each other.

Jordan was the reason many started playing basketball, and even James has admitted the same. Speaking about the Hall of Famer, James said in his post-All-Star game interview:

“I haven’t had much dialogue with (Michael Jordan) in my 20 years or 19 years in this business, but part of me wouldn’t be here without MJ’s inspiration. I always wanted to be like him growing up.”

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



What a moment LeBron and MJWhat a moment LeBron and MJWhat a moment 🐐 https://t.co/QzhLEUuOOr

James hit the game-winner to clinch his fifth victory as an All-Star captain in as many games. He did so in Jordan style with a fadeaway over Zach LaVine and Joel Embiid. James said about the same:

"It’s crazy that the game-winning shot tonight was a fadeaway, and it was inspired by MJ."

Is it fair to compare LeBron James and Michael Jordan?

LeBron James and Michael Jordan's heartfelt embrace had fans go crazy at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game.

Michael Jordan was considered to be the face of the NBA in the 90s. He took the league to new heights, and many across the world started following the game because of him.

Jordan inspired many hoopers to come out and take over the game. He inspired an entire generation to play basketball, and one of them was LeBron James.

👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson @ScoopB



“LeBron don’t look like anybody. LeBron is LeBron. Ain’t never been a guy like LeBron. There’s been guys like Michael, like Kobe. We can compare Kobe to Mike.” Michael Jordan and LeBron James comparisons go out the window in @CharlesOakley34 ’s eyes - goo.gl/srhp5p “LeBron don’t look like anybody. LeBron is LeBron. Ain’t never been a guy like LeBron. There’s been guys like Michael, like Kobe. We can compare Kobe to Mike.” Michael Jordan and LeBron James comparisons go out the window in @CharlesOakley34’s eyes - goo.gl/srhp5p“LeBron don’t look like anybody. LeBron is LeBron. Ain’t never been a guy like LeBron. There’s been guys like Michael, like Kobe. We can compare Kobe to Mike.” https://t.co/5No2Lj89cb

The Kid from Akron, just like many others his age, was a young teenager watching the greatness of Jordan. He decided to take the game seriously, and then worked hard to make his way into the NBA.

Along the way, he has received a lot of recognition. James was considered to be the Chose One and many, including Jordan, has heaped praise on the 37-year-old. James, as predicted, was the first pick of the 2003 draft. Almost from the day he first took the NBA court, there has always been a comparison between him and Jordan.

Complex @Complex



"We play in different eras..." Michael Jordan addresses the comparisons between him and LeBron James"We play in different eras..." cmplx.co/h1x7lj4 Michael Jordan addresses the comparisons between him and LeBron James"We play in different eras..." cmplx.co/h1x7lj4 https://t.co/16cefviFGk

However, Michael Jordan and LeBron James never faced off against each other, as they played in different eras. That in itself clears the air that two players who have never played against each other cannot be compared directly.

James may be statistically superior to Jordan in many categories, and vice versa. However, comparing the two legends based on that makes little sense, and it also creates a negative impact on the young minds watching the game.

Edited by Bhargav