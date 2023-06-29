How to turn off the salary cap in NBA 2K23? Finding out more

NBA 2k23 has been an amazing basketball video game for avid fans of the league and the game series for this season. With tons of features, other players have tried exploring other scenarios that can be used in-game by the users.

Turning off the salary cap in NBA 2k23 is one option that users can find joy in the video game. The option of doing this can open up new possibilities for users to build a superteam without having to worry about going over the salary cap.

It's also a fun way to experiment with which combination of players can be used when it's turned off.

This can be done in two ways. The first one can be explored before starting a new MyLeague. First, go to the preset stage in MyLeague to enter. Next, will be to select an option, to be followed by choosing which teams will be included in the new MyLeague slot.

Following that, choose the options of MyLeague and proceed to the Budget & Finances section. The next step will have the user move to the sub-option in the Budget & Finances section. The Salary Cap option will be seen there and can be turned off before starting the new MyLeague.

The second way can be done through the middle of the season. From the MyNBA screen, open up the Main Menu and select Options. Proceed to Tuning Sliders and check the Contracts. From there, the user can choose the option to turn the salary cap off.

Many have done this approach, even famous content creators that focus heavily on NBA 2k content have tried it. Famed YouTuber, Clique Productions, released a video where he turned the salary cap off and assembled a superteam with the help of his fans.

Victor Wembanyama is a problem in NBA 2K23

Victor Wembanyama at the 2023 NBA Draft

Prior to the 2023 NBA Draft, NBA 2k23 released a new feature that heavily involves the 2023 rookies, One of the players that users can acquire as part of the game's next promo is French phenom Victor Wembanyama. Standing at 7-foot-5 and shooting the ball like a guard, Wemby is like a real-life 2k MyPlayer.

In some of the footage that features the Frenchman, fans can see how impressive the new "Wemby" card has been. Those who have been able to acquire his card have used the rookie to the maximum.

JA @JABridgeforth Wemby is breaking NBA 2K23…

Wemby is breaking NBA 2K23… https://t.co/QguveBpXIq

Wembanyama is just one of the five new additions in the 2k series that boast a 99 overall commemorative card. The 19-year-old is accompanied by fellow rookies Brandon Miller, Scoot Henderson and many more.

