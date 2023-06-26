Which 2023 Draft picks are present in NBA 2K23? Victor Wembanyama, Brandon Miller, and more

Victor Wembanyama and Brandon Miller are two of the 30 superstars that NBA 2K23 players will love to play in the game. Being the first and second draft picks of the first-round respectively, the talented duo is expected to reach great heights in the near future. To make matters even more interesting, developer 2K Sports has already included 10 round 1 picks in the latest basketball game.

The addition of these draft picks is limited as they aren't available in every game mode. Players must join the MyTeam mode to play as Wembanyama or Miller. While these two will be the shining lights, some more talented names have entered the fray.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Wembanyama and Miller have elite company in NBA 2K23

NBA 2K @NBA2K pick



Run with him in NEXT Packs now #NBADraft Congrats to the No.pick @vicw_32 Run with him in NEXT Packs now Congrats to the No.1️⃣ pick @vicw_32 ☝️ Run with him in NEXT Packs now ⏩ #NBADraft https://t.co/nBQ92nGVRr

The new entrants have arrived as part of the Next promo, which went live ahead of the draft. It features special cards of this year's draft nominees and some of the best picks from 2022. This includes the likes of Paulo Banchero, whose End Game card was added as part of the promo. While that card is certainly very strong, none other than Wembanyama has grabbed the entire limelight.

Here's the complete list of all 2023 NBA Draft picks, which are available in the MyTeam mode:

Victor Wembanyama

Brandon Miller

Amen Thompson

Ausar Thompson

Anthony Black

Jarace Walker

Carson Wallace

Gradey Dick

Keyonte George

Cam Whitmore

All these names have 99-rated items currently available in promo packs in MyTeam. There are even guaranteed packs which feature the Invincible version of Wemby. He's, in fact, the only one of the men who currently has two separate cards available in the game. While many attributes are the same, there are differences in the position. Players can choose the one based on the needs of their respective squads.

NBA 2K MyTEAM @NBA2K_MyTEAM Guaranteed Invincible Victor Wembanyama is in the pack market now Guaranteed Invincible Victor Wembanyama is in the pack market now 🚨Guaranteed Invincible Victor Wembanyama is in the pack market now🚨 https://t.co/jS3hc31uPN

Brandon Miller's item is equally effective in his designated positions, although several other options exist. One huge advantage Wemby brings is his unique body type and a massive wingspan that 2K Sports has duly incorporated. Many players have already reported about the Frenchman being 'broken' in NBA 2K23.

As of writing, NBA 2K23 MyTeam mode is the only official way to enjoy these youngsters. Players can download customized squads created by the community, and some of them already feature the first-round drafted picks. These customized rosters will enable players to enjoy the upcoming stars in game modes like MyLeague and Play Now. As for the official addition, players must wait patiently until the release of NBA 2K24.

Poll : 0 votes