How to be a virtual fan in NBA Bubble games? - A detailed procedure

NBA has resumed it's season in the Orlando Bubble, however, courtside seats have been replaced by virtual presence of selected home team fans. This detailed article will take you through the process of how to be a virtual fan in the NBA bubble games.

Much anticipated LA Lakers vs LA Clippers game amassed 3.4 million views on the opening night which is double compared to pre-bubble NBA games. With advanced technology, the NBA is on a mission to enhance fan-experience in these unprecedented times. This virtual attendance idea has largely been a success so far in the seeding games as both fans and players adjust to the effects the pandemic has had on the sport. On top of that, it is completely free of cost.

How to be a virtual fan in NBA Bubble games?

To become a virtual fan in the bubble games, you are required to download the Microsoft Teams desktop application. After signing up, a selected few will get a chance to appear on massive video boards featured in each NBA bubble game. When a fan chooses to leave the camera, he/she will be replaced with another fan by the moderator.

Chris Bosh watching the Lakers vs. Clippers game as a virtual fan pic.twitter.com/J2LE6Q4fML — The Basketball Insider (@TheBallInsider) July 31, 2020

In addition, NBA has extended a 'virtual cheering' option to the fans which does not involve being on the camera and anyone can use it. NBA has laid out guidelines for the fans in order to assist them in the process of becoming a virtual fan. After signing up, following steps are to be followed:

Step 1: Log into you Microsoft Teams account and choose the game you wish to attend using calender icon on the left side on the page.

Step 2: You will be asked to optimize Microsoft Teams app settings by giving necessary mic and camera permissions.

Step 3: After settings optimization, you will see the "join now" button which will navigate you to the lobby of your selected game. To have a chance at attending these bubble games, you have to wait for your turn in the lobby until moderator selects you.

Step 4: Select "Game Feed" from the Participant list icon and pin it to view the live feed of the game.

Following these steps should suffice if you wish to be invited for a virtual presence in NBA bubble games.

Dos and Don'ts for the virtual fans attending NBA bubble games

NBA has put forth some basic rules that the fans need to follow in order to watch the games with their presence on the court virtually and failing to do so will result in immediate ejection from the game.

Only one fan per virtual seat is allowed on the camera and if you leave your seat for an extended time your spot will be offered to someone else waiting in the lobby by the moderators. Much like regular games, any use of foul or obscene language will compel the moderators to hit the "boot" button to instantly erase you from the feed.

Fans are also restricted from holding any signs or hosting apparel promoting non-sponsors.

Little Chris Paul in the building virtually to watch his father & the @okcthunder!#WholeNewGame on ESPN pic.twitter.com/azDquiKGrc — NBA (@NBA) August 1, 2020

This is a great initiative by the NBA to enhance viewer experience.

