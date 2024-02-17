How to watch 2024 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game tonight? TV channel, tickets & more explored

The 2024 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game features a game dedicated to the game's fans. Celebrities from different industries will put on a show. The game will take place tonight and both teams will feature the traditional East vs. West format.

The coaches for both teams will be Stephen A. Smith and Shannon Sharpe, co-hosts on the sports debate show for ESPN, First Take.

Stephen A. will have two assistant coaches by his side, rapper Lil Wayne and WNBA star A'ja Wilson. His roster has Adam Blackstone, Natasha Cloud, Jennifer Hudson, Tristan Jass, AJ McLean, Kwame Onwuachi, Metta World Peace, Jack Ryan, CJ Stroud and Gianmarco Tamberi.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

During practice, Smith injured his ankle but will still be available to coach his team on the sideline.

Expand Tweet

Coach Sharpe will have the help of hip-hop legend 50 Cent. Their team features Anuel AA, Kai Cenat, Conor Daly, Walker Hayes, Quincy Isaiah, Jewell Loyd, Puka Nacua, Micah Parsons, Lilly Singh, SiR and Dylan Wang.

Expand Tweet

Last season, it was between Dwyane Wade and Ryan Smith who formed their respective teams. Team Ryan almost won as WWE's The Miz made a half-court buzzer-beater that could've made them winners, but it didn't make it in time. Team Dwyane went home with an 81-78 win. Seatle Seahawks' DK Metcalf earned the MVP after the game, posting 20 points, 10 rebounds, and four blocks.

Also read: When is 2024 NBA All-Star celebrity game? Date, time where to watch and more

When and where is the 2024 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game?

Game Day: Friday, Feb. 16

Start Time: 7 p.m. ET

Game Arena: Lucas Oil Stadium

Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Ticket Details: You can find tickets on Ticketmaster, Seat Geek or Vivid Seats by visiting their websites.

How to watch the 2024 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

For fans, there are many options on where the game can be watched. The celebrity game can be watched on the television or via streaming services. The game won't be aired on the radio.

2024 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game TV channel list

The game will be exclusively covered by ESPN. Viewers who have access to the ESPN channel will get a chance to watch the game. ESPN Deportes will have a Spanish broadcast of the game at the same time, 7 p.m. ET.

2024 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game live streaming details

The ESPN App will be the only streaming service that will exclusively cover the game. The NBA League Pass will also be available for fans to stream the game. Viewers will need a subscription for them to access the app. A free trial is offered for a limited amount of time.

Also read: What are the rules of 2024 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game? Exploring their differences from a regular-season NBA game