How to watch Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers NBA basketball game tonight? TV channel, streaming options & more explored

A marquee matchup between two Eastern Conference teams is set to take place in the NBA today between the Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers. This clash between these two powerhouse teams is among the 11 games slated to take place today and is the final game between them this season.

The first time they faced each other was back on Nov. 8, with the 76ers defending home court. Kristaps Porzingis scored a game-high 29 points and led the six Celtics players who scored in double-figures. However, it would not be enough to overcome Joel Embiid (27 pts) and Tyrese Maxey (25 pts) as the 76ers escaped with a 106-103 win.

In their second matchup, the 76ers still had homecourt advantage. Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid led the team once more, scoring 20 points apiece, while Tobias Harris, Robert Covington, and De'Anthony Melton all added 16 each. However, the Celtics returned with the 117-107 win behind Jayson Tatum (29 pts) and Derrick White's (27 pts) leadership.

The Celtics defended their home court in their third and most recent matchup. The 76ers were without Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, but Patrick Beverley stepped up, scoring a game-high 26 points. The Celtics answered with a balanced team effort as four players scored 20 or more to seize a 125-119 win and the season series advantage.

In the upcoming Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers, Joel Embii and Robert Covington are both out, while KJ Martin is questionable, leaving them undermanned against the Celtics, who have no one listed on their injury report.

When and where is the Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers?

Game Day: Tuesday, Feb 27, 2024

Start Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Game Arena: TD Garden

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Ticket Details: NBA fans who want to attend the Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers game can visit the websites of Ticket Master, Seat Geek, or Vivid Seats for ticket details. Additionally, fans can check the official NBA.com website for tickets.

How to watch Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers?

Those who are unable to attend the game live at the TD Garden will still have several options available such as through TV broadcasts or through different streaming options.

Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers TV channel list

The game between the Celtics and the 76ers will reach a broad audience as it will be nationally televised through TNT. However, this means that it won't be aired on local channels.

Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers radio stations

If you are unable to catch the game through the TNT broadcast but would still want to hear the action as it happens, then you can tune your radio to 98.5 The Sports Hub (home team broadcast) or 97.5 The Fanatic (away team broadcast).

Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers live streaming details

Alternatively, fans with an active NBA League Pass subscription can catch the game on demand. Another streaming option is through FuboTV, which allows fans to watch the game through live streaming.

