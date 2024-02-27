Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics injury report for February 27 | 2023-24 season

The Boston Celtics will look to extend their eight-game winning streak when they host the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday (Feb. 27) at the TD Garden. The Joel Embiid-less Sixers come on the back of a loss to the Milwaukee Bucks and will now hope to fend off the formidable Celtics who have been one of the teams to beat this season. The 76ers are 3-7 in their last ten games and will be without their franchise superstar and big man Robert Covington.

The hosts, on the other hand, have no injury concerns and according to ESPN's updated injury report, will field a fully healthy roster as they reach the business end of the regular season. Boston are a force at home with a 26-3 record and are 9-1 in their last ten games.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics injury report

Philadelphia 76ers injury report for Feb. 27

The Sixers will be without big man Joel Embiid, who after knee surgery will be evaluated in six to eight weeks. Robert Covington (knee) is sidelined for the matchup as well and will be re-evaluated in the next 10 to 14 days. KJ Martin is day-to-day and listed as questionable with a right ankle impingement.

Philadelphia 76ers predicted starting lineup for Feb. 27

Position Player PG Tyrese Maxey SG Buddy Hield SF Tobias Harris PF Kelly Oubre Jr. C Paul Reed

Boston Celtics injury report for Feb. 27

Boston had no injuries to report ahead of the team's win in New York, and the good news ahead of the 76ers contest is that head coach Joe Mazzulla will have a fully fit roster at his disposal.

Boston Celtics predicted starting lineup for Feb. 27

Position Player PG Derrick White SG Jrue Holiday SF Jaylen Brown PF Jayson Tatum C Kristaps Porzingis

What happened to Joel Embiid and Robert Covington?

Joel Embiid continues to focus on his recovery after successfully undergoing knee surgery earlier this month and will be sidelined for six to eight weeks. The reigning MVP went down clutching his knee against the Golden State Warriors. What was initially observed as a swollen knee was later diagnosed to be a left meniscus injury that saw him go under the knife.

Power forward Robert Covington has missed 24 games this season for the 76ers. His ramp-up activity will be monitored over the next three weeks. The loss of two defensive personnel has played a part in the 76ers' struggles on that side of the floor.

How to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics?

The tip-off between the two teams is slated for 7:30 pm ET and will be televised on TNT. Fans can also tune in to RADIO SiriusXM, 98.5 The Sports Hub, and 97.5 The Fanatic to listen to the live proceedings.