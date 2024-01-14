Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report (January 15): When will Joel Embiid and Robert Covington play?

Joel Embiid and Robert Covington have missed a bunch of games for the Philadelphia 76ers over the last week. The Sixers are 2-3 in their last five contests before welcoming the Houston Rockets at the Wells Fargo Center on Monday. But, when will Embiid and Covington play again for Philly?

Embiid has missed the last three games for the Sixers due to a swollen right knee. He's considered day-to-day and will have to be re-evaluated by the team's medical team. He has had knee issues for most of his career, so the Sixers are being cautious.

Covington, meanwhile, has not played in the last five games because of a knee injury. Other players on the injury report are Kelly Oubre Jr. (right big toe soreness) and Kenny Lofton Jr. (left shoulder sprain). Covington will likely be out against the Rockets, while Oubre and Lofton are also day-to-day, as per ESPN.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Also Read: Dallas Mavericks NBA trade rumors: Pascal Siakam considered missing piece next to superstar duo by Mark Cuban's front office

What happened to Joel Embiid?

Joel Embiid initially missed four games from Dec. 25 to 30 because of a right ankle sprain. He returned on Jan. 2 against the Chicago Bulls and also played the next game versus the New York Knicks but was ruled out with a swollen right knee on Jan. 6.

The reigning MVP later admitted that he twisted his knee against the Knicks. He has missed three games because of the injury, with the Sixers being vague about his diagnosis. Sixers coach Nick Nurse considers him day-to-day, and the severity of his injury is not known.

Also Read: "The irony" - NBA fans recount Dennis Rodman's prison stories as Jonathan Majors exits his movie upon assault conviction

When will Joel Embiid and Robert Covington play?

In an interview before Friday's win over the Sacramento Kings, Nick Nurse told reporters that Joel Embiid could get cleared on Monday in the showdown with the Houston Rockets.

However, Nurse also shared that Embiid has not practiced with the team since the right knee injury happened.

"We still got it as day-to-day," Nurse said. "We think that he's going to be back in practice shortly, meaning he's going to be playing shortly. Hopefully, that's the next game."

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Robert Covington has no timetable for his return, but Kelly Oubre Jr. and Kenny Lofton Jr. are possible game-time decisions against the Rockets.

Also Read: "Been through so much the last few years" - James Harden takes subtle dig at Nets and Sixers

Joel Embiid's stats vs Houston Rockets

In 13 games against the Houston Rockets, Joel Embiid is averaging 26.4 points, 9.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.5 blocks. He's shooting 56.0% from the field, 33.3% from beyond the arc and 87.0% at the charity stripe.

The 29-year-old big man has an 8-5 record against Houston. He had 23 points, six rebounds and four assists in the Sixers' last matchup with the Rockets on Feb. 13, 2023, in a 123-104 win.

Also Read: NBA Trade Deadline Day Early Predictions 2024: 5 bold moves Philadelphia 76ers could make