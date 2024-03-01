How to watch Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks NBA basketball game tonight? TV channel, streaming options & more explored

Part of a nine-game night for the NBA, the Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks will be featured as one of the later games tonight. This will be their fifth game against each other (including the in-season tournament). The Bucks have a 3-1 lead in their season series against the Bulls and are looking for their fourth win.

The Bucks are coming off a four-game winning streak, including a back-to-back win against the Charlotte Hornets. In their last game, Giannis Antetokounmpo had 24 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.

The Bulls, on the other hand, won their previous game. They had a 132-123 win against the Cleveland Cavaliers, thanks to DeMar DeRozan's 35-point performance. All five starters scored in double figures, which was a significant help to their win.

Nikola Vucevic had 24, Ayo Dosunmu scored 21, Andre Drummond had 17 and Coby White ended the night with 14.

Chicago is in the Play-In zone as they rank ninth in the Eastern Conference standings. They are trying to improve their record, but the injuries they've recently had have not helped them.

For the Illinois-based squad, Alex Caruso is listed as questionable for tonight, while Torrey Craig is out with a knee injury. Milwaukee has Khris Middleton in the injury report and Antetokounmpo has been listed as probable for tonight's bout.

When and where is Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks?

Game Day: Friday, March 1

Start Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Game Arena: United Center

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Ticket Details: You can find tickets on Ticketmaster, SeatGeek or Vivid Seats by visiting their websites.

How to watch the Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks

A few mediums can be used to watch the game between the two Central Division teams. Fans can either watch it on television or via the internet. They also have an option where fans can listen to the broadcast on the radio.

Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks TV channel list

The game between the two teams won't be on national television. NBC Sports Chicago and WMLW The M are the local channels fans can check to watch the game.

Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks radio station

For fans who want to simply listen to the broadcast of the game, here are the radio stations that will cover it. SiriusXM, 670 AM, 1200 AM, 620 AM and 103.3 FM WTMJ.

Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks live streaming details

Streaming is one option that most fans tend to use to watch games, as it can be carried almost anywhere. The NBA League Pass will be streaming the game, as well as FUBO TV and YouTube TV. There are required subscription plans, but a free trial can be used for a limited time.