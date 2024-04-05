How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks NBA basketball game tonight? TV channel, streaming options & more explored

The NBA has a busy 12-game slate tonight and among these games is a Western Conference clash between the 10th-place Golden State Warriors and the fifth-place Dallas Mavericks. Both these teams only have six games left on their schedule and with the standings in the West being so close, this is a must-win for both.

Dallas has gone 8-2 in their last 10, which has allowed them to grab one of the guaranteed playoff spots. However, with them being only a game ahead of the Phoenix Suns and the New Orleans Pelicans, the Mavs could easily fall back into being a Play-In team.

Meanwhile, the Warriors' six-game winning streak has allowed them to create a four-game separation from the 11th-place Houston Rockets. This has also given them a more secure hold on the final Play-In tournament spot in their conference.

These two teams have already faced each other three times this campaign and their upcoming clash will be their last for the 2023-24 regular season. The Mavs currently hold an advantage but the Warriors can tie the series 2-2 with a win tonight.

Their most recent matchup was just last Tuesday, which was a close affair, decided only by four points (104-100). Luka Doncic led the Mavs with a triple-double (30 pts, 12 rebs, 11 asts) while Kyrie Irving added 27, but the duo's performance was not enough to top Golden State.

Andrew Wiggins was a huge contributor to the Warriors' win, leading the team in points with 23. Meanwhile, splash bros Klay Thompson and Steph Curry had 14 and 13, respectively.

When and where is the Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks

Game Day: Friday, Apr, 5, 2024

Start Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Game Arena: American Airlines Center

Location: Dallas, Texas

Ticket details: If you want to attend the Warriors vs Mavs game, you can check Ticketmaster, Vivid Seats, StubHub or SeatGeek for ticket info.

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks

Aside from attending the game live, other options are available for watching the action. Let's explore these options below.

Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks channel list

This game will not be televised nationally but it is available through local channels. The game will be aired on NBC Sports Bay Area (away broadcast) and on WFAA / UniMas 49 (home broadcast).

Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks radio stations

Another option for tuning in to the game is by listening to it on the radio. SiriusXM, 95.7 The Game (away broadcast) 97.1 FM / S:99.1 FM (home broadcast) are the stations to tune in to.

Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks live streaming details

The Warriors vs Mavs game will be available to livestream through NBA League Pass. However, you will need a subscription in order to watch the game.

Another option is to stream it through Fubo TV but this also requires a paid subscription.

