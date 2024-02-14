How to watch Golden State Warriors vs LA Clippers NBA basketball game tonight? TV channel, streaming options & more explored

Fans will get to watch the Golden State Warriors vs. LA Clippers game on Wednesday night as the two Western Conference teams look to add another win to their record. Tonight's matchup will be the final contest between the two teams as they conclude their four-game regular season series.

The Warriors are one of the hottest squads right now. They've won their last five outings and want to extend it to six tonight. In their previous game on Monday, the Splash Brothers took over against the Utah Jazz, 129-107. They combined for 51 points and shot 10-23 from beyond the arc.

The Clippers lost their Monday night outing against the Minnesota Timberwolves 121-100. Kawhi Leonard had 18 points against the Wolves, and Paul George, who also finished with 18, shot 31% from the field. James Harden's 17 points and six assists weren't enough to propel the team to a win.

Leonard is listed as out for tonight's game with an adductor injury. Bones Hyland will also not play tonight.

Now, both teams are looking forward to getting a win against their division rivals. The last time they played against each other was on Dec. 14, and the Clippers had the last laugh.

Fans will get a chance to see a fired-up Warriors team and a determined Clippers squad. Here's how they can watch the game.

When and where is Golden State Warriors vs. LA Clippers?

Game Day: Wednesday, Feb. 14

Start Time: 10 p.m. ET

Game Arena: Chase Center

Location: San Francisco, California

Ticket Details: You can find tickets on Ticketmaster, Seat Geek or Vivid Seats by visiting their websites.

How to watch the Golden State Warriors vs. LA Clippers

Fans will have a plethora of options on how they can watch the game between the two California teams. For traditional fans, the contest will be available on cable TV. Other mediums, like streaming services, can also be used to watch it. Sports radio stations will also cover tonight's showdown.

Golden State Warriors vs. LA Clippers TV channel list

The bout between the division rivals will only be available on local TV. Channels like NBC Sports Bay Area and Bally Sports SoCal will air the game tonight. Fans can switch to those channels to watch the game.

Golden State Warriors vs. LA Clippers radio station

The Golden State Warriors vs. LA Clippers matchup will also be heard on the radio. SiriusXM, 95.7 The Game and AM 570 KLAC/S: KTMZ are the stations where fans can listen to its coverage.

Golden State Warriors vs. LA Clippers live streaming details

Fans on the go will have the chance to watch the game via streaming services. The NBA League Pass on the NBA App will give fans access to tonight's contest. YouTube TV and FUBO TV will also cover the game as long as viewers have a subscription.

A free trial is offered for a limited amount of time.

