LA Clippers vs Golden State Warriors Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for February 14 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The LA Clippers and Golden State Warriors will face each other for a fourth time this season, as we are heading into the All-Star Break. The two franchises have gone different ways so far, with the Clippers being third in the West with a 35-17 record and the Warriors 10th with a 26-25 record.

The Clippers are coming off a blowout 121-100 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, which prevented them from climbing to the top. The Timberwolves lead the way in the West with a 38-16 record, while the Clippers trail them by two games.

On the other hand, the Warriors have been playing consistently on both ends for the first time in months and have climbed above .500 for the first time since late December. They currently hold the final play-in spot, but the battle with the LA Lakers, Utah Jazz and Houston Rockets remains intense. These two teams are separated by four games.

LA Clippers vs. Golden State Warriors Injury Reports

LA Clippers injury report for February 14

The LA Clippers have only three players on their injury report, but only Kawhi Leonard is out with an injury (left adductor strain). Bones Hyland and PJ Tucker are not with the team at the moment and their future remains uncertain.

The rest of the roster is healthy and ready to go, as the Clippers will look to get back on track after their loss to the Timberwolves.

Golden State Warriors injury report for February 14

Chris Paul is the only Warriors' player on the injury list, as he had left-hand surgery and there is still no timetable for his return. Gary Payton II recently returned to action after missing 16 games with a left hamstring strain, while the rest of the roster is healthy and good to go.

LA Clippers vs. Golden State Warriors Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

LA Clippers starting lineup and depth chart for February 14

PG James Harden Russell Westbrook SG Terance Mann Norman Powell SF Paul George Amir Coffey PF Kawhi Leonard Daniel Theis C Ivica Zubac Mason Plumlee

Golden State Warriors starting lineup and depth chart for February 14

PG Stephen Curry Chris Paul SG Klay Thompson Gary Payton II Brandin Podziemski SF Andrew Wiggins Moses Moody PF Jonathan Kuminga Dario Saric C Draymond Green Kevon Looney

LA Clippers vs. Golden State Warriors key matchups

The matchup between James Harden and Stephen Curry headlines the action in the Clippers vs. Warriors game. Harden has been pivotal for the LA franchise's success and the Clippers have been playing great basketball ever since he adjusted to the team's system.

Meanwhile, Stephen Curry continues to play at an elite level and remains the Warriors' best chance of reaching the playoffs and fighting for another title run.

With Kawhi Leonard out, the Clippers will rely on Paul George and Russell Westbrook offensively, while Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins are the other top two scoring options for Golden State.

Last but not least, the return of Draymond Green has helped the Warriors elevate their game defensively, with the four-time champion acting as a 'glue guy' for the squad.

