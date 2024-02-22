How to watch Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers NBA basketball game tonight? TV channel, streaming options & more explored

The first set of games after the All-Star break is finally here, and among the slated matchups is a Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers clash. The Pacific Division rivals are going to take on each other for the second time this year as part of their four-game season series.

The first time that these two teams faced each other, fans were treated to a nail-biting game that went into double overtime. The Lakers eventually won by one point, 145-144.

Steph Curry was up to his usual tricks in that game, dropping 46 points while shooting 17-for-35 from the field and 9-for-21 from downtown. Klay Thompson also showed up in that game, scoring 24 points. Jonathan Kuminga and Andrew Wiggins both finished with 22 points each.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, it would not be enough to top the Lakers as Lebron James ended the night with a monster triple-double. He grabbed 20 rebounds, dished twelve assists, and dropped 36 points to secure the double-OT victory.

The upcoming clash between the Warriors vs Lakers won't have the same star power as the last one as LeBron James is listed as out due to a left ankle injury. The same injury has been causing him issues since early January. Aside from him, Anthony Davis is listed as probable while Cam Reddish is out.

Meanwhile, for the Warriors, Gary Payton II is questionable due to an illness while Chris Paul remains out.

When and where is Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers

Game Day: Thursday, Feb. 22

Start Time: 7 p.m. ET or 4:00 p.m. PT

Game Arena: Chase Center

Location: San Francisco, California

Ticket Details: Ticket details for the Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers will be available on websites like Ticket Master, Seat Geek, or Vivid Seats.

How to watch the Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers

Fans who want to catch the clash between the Pacific Division rivals but can't attend the game live will have several options. The game will be available through various means such as streaming or on TV.

Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers TV channel list

The matchup between the Warriors and the Lakers will be televised nationally on TNT. As such, it won't be broadcast through local channels. This means more fans can catch the game through cable TV.

Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers radio station

Fans who are unable to watch on TV but still want to listen in on the action can do so by tuning their radios to 95.7 The Game, SiriusXM, or ESPN LA 710/1330 KWKW.

Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers live streaming details

Those who have a subscription to NBA League Pass will be able to stream the game live or at their own convenience. Alternatively, fans can check out the game live on Fubo TV. Those who do not have a sub to Fubo can take advantage of their trial period.

Also read: How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns NBA basketball game tonight? TV channel, streaming options & more explored