How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns NBA basketball game tonight? TV channel, streaming options & more explored

NBA action is back, and fans will see Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns play tonight. This will be one of 12 games as the league action returns after the All-Star break. This will be the third and final game between the two teams, determining the winner in their three-game season series.

The Suns have started to climb up the standings, as the Big 3 of Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal are all healthy. Before the All-Star break, Phoenix went 4-1 in five games. The only loss they suffered was to the Golden State Warriors.

The Mavericks, meanwhile, have been even more impressive. They won their last five games before the All-Star break, giving them momentum They're seventh in the Western Conference and looking to get out of the Play-In spot and into the top-six.

For the Suns, Beal is listed as questionable as he deals with a left hamstring tightness. Damion Lee remains out, recovering from a right meniscus surgery. The Mavs, meanwhile, have a few players out All-Star Luka Doncic is listed as probable due to a broken nose.

Dante Exum is out with a right knee injury, while Maxi Kleber and Dereck Lively are listed as probable due to a nasal fracture.

When and where is Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns?

Game Day: Thursday, Feb. 22

Start Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Game Arena: American Airlines Center

Location: Dallas, Texas

Ticket Details: You can find tickets on Ticketmaster, Seat Geek or Vivid Seats by visiting their websites.

How to watch the Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns

The game between the Mavs and the Suns can be accessed in many ways. Fans can watch the game on television, streaming services and even listen to the broadcast on the radio.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns TV channel list

The game between the two rivals won't be available on local television channels. However, it will be broadcast nationally via TNT. More vewers will be able to watch the two rivals play against each other for the final time this season.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns radio station

The Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns game will also be covered by radio stations. Fans will have to tune in to SiriusXM, 97.1 FM/S: 99.1 FM, KMVP 98.7/S: KSUN.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns live streaming details

The NBA League Pass will be available for fans to stream the game on the go. Other streaming websites like FUBO TV will also be available. Viewers will have to avail of a subscription to access it. Fortunately, there's a free trial for a limited period.

