How to watch LA Lakers vs OKC Thunder NBA basketball game tonight? TV channel, streaming options & more explored

A battle between two teams on opposite sides of the playoff race is set to take place when the LA Lakers vs OKC Thunder tips off Monday night. This Western Conference matchup is among the NBA's six-game slate for today, and it will be the fourth and final time that these two teams face each other in their regular season series.

The Thunder have seized the top spot in the West from the Minnesota Timberwolves after winning seven of their last 10 games. They are 42-18 and are looking to create more distance between themselves and the second spot in their conference with a win in tonight's matchup.

Meanwhile, the LA Lakers have fallen to the 10th spot behind the Golden State Warriors after going 6-4 in their last 10 games. They are now 33-29 and are looking to maintain a grip on one of the Play-In tournament spots for a chance to make the playoffs.

Despite these team records, the Lakers hold a 2-1 advantage over the Thunder in their season series. In their first game, which took place on Nov. 30, OKC dominated the Lakers 133-110 behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's 33-point performance.

In the second LA Lakers vs OKC Thunder clash of the season, the Lakers came out on the winning end (129-120), led by a 40-point performance from LeBron James.

Their third and most recent matchup was a closer battle, being decided by a seven-point margin (112-105) in favor of the Lakers. Anthony Davis led the way with a double-double consisting of 27 points and 15 rebounds, while LeBron added 25 points.

When and where is the LA Lakers vs OKC Thunder?

Game Day: Monday, March 4, 2024

Start Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Game Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Location: Los Angeles, California

Ticket Details: Fans interested in catching the LA Lakers vs OKC Thunder matchup in person can check the websites of Ticket Master, Seat Geek, Vivid Seats or Stub Hub. Ticket details are also available from the Crypto.com Arena's official website.

How to watch LA Lakers vs OKC Thunder

Fans who cannot attend the game still have other options for catching the action. Those who want to watch the contest can do so through TV broadcasts or various streaming services.

LA Lakers vs OKC Thunder TV channel list

The game between the Lakers and the Thunder will be nationally televised through NBA TV, making it accessible to a wider audience. It will also be broadcast through Spectrum SportsNet (home team broadcast) and Bally Sports OK (away team broadcast).

LA Lakers vs OKC Thunder radio stations

If fans are unable to catch the action in person or watch the TV broadcast but still want to remain updated, they can do so by tuning their radio to SiriusXM, ESPN LA 710/1330 KWKW (home broadcast) or WWLS 98.1FM OKC (away broadcast).

LA Lakers vs OKC Thunder live streaming details

Another option for watching the game is through various streaming platforms. The game will be available through NBA League Pass or via live streaming on FuboTV.

