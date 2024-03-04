OKC Thunder vs LA Lakers: Prediction and Betting Tips | March 4, 2024

One of the six scheduled games on NBA Monday is the OKC Thunder vs LA Lakers. It's the fourth and final matchup between the two teams this season, with the Thunder winning the first meeting and the Lakers taking the next two. Let's look at the game preview, prediction and betting tips.

The Thunder dominated the Lakers 133-110 in their first matchup back on Nov. 30 in Oklahoma City. The Lakers returned the favor on Dec. 23 with a 129-120 victory then followed it up with another 112-105 win last Jan. 15 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Monday's game will be the 267th regular-season meeting between the Thunder and the Lakers since the very first matchup back on Nov. 21, 1967. The Lakers are ahead by 44 wins in the all-time matchup and have won six of the last 10 games against Oklahoma City.

OKC Thunder vs LA Lakers preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The OKC Thunder vs LA Lakers game is on Monday at the Crytpo.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. It starts at 10:30 p.m. EST and will be televised on NBA TV, Bally Sports Oklahoma and Spectrum SportsNet in Los Angeles.

Moneyline: Thunder (-159) vs Lakers (+134)

Spread: Thunder -3.5 (-110) vs Lakers +3.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Thunder o240.5 (-110) vs Lakers u240.5 (-110)

OKC Thunder vs LA Lakers preview

The OKC Thunder are now the No. 1 team in the Western Conference after beating the Phoenix Suns on Sunday. The Thunder overtook the Minnesota Timberwolves, who lost to the LA Clippers that same day.

Meanwhile, the LA Lakers are coming off a tough loss to the Denver Nuggets. The Lakers controlled the game, with LeBron James becoming the first member of the 40,000-point club. The Nuggets made the game close in the second half before pulling away in the final three minutes.

OKC Thunder vs LA Lakers starting lineups

The OKC Thunder have one player on their injury report – Jaylin Willians, who is a game-time decision due to a knee injury. Head coach Mark Daigneault will likely stick to his usual starting five of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, Lu Dort, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren.

On the other hand, the LA Lakers have a whopping seven players on their injury report, including Anthony Davis and LeBron James. Both players are likely to suit up against the Thunder. They'll be joined by D'Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura in the starting lineup.

OKC Thunder vs LA Lakers betting tips

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has an over/under of 31.5 points, but is predicted to just score 28 points. SGA has only scored at least 32 points twice in his last five games. However, take the risk and bet on him to stay hot and go over 31.5 points.

LeBron James is projected to score 23.3 points and go under 25.5 points against the Thunder. James has been on fire in his last five games, scoring at least 26 points. You can take the risk again and bet on him to go over, but he's due for a bad game.

Anthony Davis is favored to go under 26.5 points in his matchup against Chet Holmgren. Davis is coming off a 17-point performance, but has scored at least 27 points four times in his last seven games. You can bet on Davis to go under on Monday night.

OKC Thunder vs LA Lakers prediction

The OKC Thunder are the slight favorites to beat the LA Lakers on Monday night at the Crypto.com Arena. The Thunder are at a disadvantage since they are playing on the road and are on the second game of a back-to-back.

However, oddsmakers are predicting that the Thunder will get the win and cover the spread, and the total will go over.

