LeBron James concedes not being able to figure Nuggets after 8 straight losses: "They have our number"

LeBron James acknowledged that the LA Lakers cannot figure out the Denver Nuggets after losing their eighth straight game against the defending champions. The Lakers have not defeated the Nuggets since Dec. 16, 2022, and were swept in the Western Conference finals last season.

In his postgame interview, James discussed how the Nuggets have the Lakers' number over the past year. The Lakers were in control of Saturday's game in the first half before Denver made it close in the third quarter. It was neck-and-neck in the final period before Nikola Jokic and company pulled away in the final three minutes.

"I just want to be better," James said. "I just want to figure out a way how we can be better versus this team. They have our number. We haven't beaten them in quite a while and it's always kind of the fourth quarter either the last six minutes or last few minutes of the game where they make plays. We don't make plays and that could be frustrating on its own right."

The LA Lakers began their losing streak against the Denver Nuggets on Jan. 9, 202, when they were beaten 122-109 at the Ball Arena. The Lakers got swept in the Western Conference finals despite all four games being close until the final minutes of the fourth quarter.

Denver has ruined three big nights for the Lakers this season. The Nuggets humiliated the Lakers on Opening Night followed by an eight-point win on the day Kobe Bryant's statue was unveiled outside Crypto.com Arena last Feb. 8.

And on Saturday when LeBron James became the first player in NBA history to score 40,000 points, Nikola Jokic and the rest of the Nuggets took care of business when it mattered the most.

LeBron James made history on Saturday night

LeBron James scored his 40,000th point on Saturday against the Denver Nuggets.

With his spinning layup over Michael Porter Jr. early in the second quarter, LeBron James became the first player in NBA history to score 40,000 points. James added another accolade to his legendary resume by creating the 40,000-point club. It's a club that might not have a second member for a very long time.

"The King" is already the all-time leading scorer ever and his points total will likely be unbreakable, especially if he doesn't retire anytime soon. He teased retirement last season and was asked about a farewell tour recently, but it seems like the four-time NBA champion will play into his 40s.

