How to watch LA Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings NBA basketball game tonight? TV channel, streaming options & more explored

The NBA has an eight-game night in which the LA Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings game will be the final scheduled game on Wednesday. It will be the fourth time they play each other (including the in-season tournament), with the Kings leading the season series 2-1. Aside from tonight's match, they'll meet again on Wednesday, March 13.

The Kings are coming off a 113-109 loss against the Chicago Bulls. Domantas Sabonis contributed 18 points and 21 rebounds in the game. Sacramento is 5-5 in the past ten games and is still seventh in the Western Conference.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Los Angeles hasn't had the best season, even though they have won seven of their last ten games. They previously won against the OKC Thunder 116-104. D'Angelo Russell led the team with 26 points, while Anthony Davis dropped 24 points.

The Lakers still haven't improved their record and are ninth in the standings.

Expand Tweet

The Lakers have many players on their injury report. LeBron James is questionable due to an ankle injury. Anthony Davis and Cam Reddish will most likely play. Meanwhile, Jarred Vanderbilt, Gabe Vincent and Christian Wood are out.

On the other hand, Sacramento hasn't suffered a major injury and everyone on the roster is quite healthy.

Also read: LA Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings: Prediction and Betting Tips | March 6, 2024

When and where is LA Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings?

Start Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Game Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Location: Los Angeles, California

Ticket Details: You can purchase tickets on Ticketmaster, SeatGeek, or Vivid Seats by visiting their websites.

Also read: LA Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for March 6 | 2023-24 NBA Season

How to watch the LA Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings

Fans can hear the game on the radio or watch it on the television. The option to live-stream the game is also available.

LA Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings TV channel list

Fans can watch the game on Spectrum SportsNet and NBCSCA.

LA Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings radio station

Fans can tune in to SiriusXM, ESPN LA 710, 1330 KWKW and Sactown Sports 1140 AM for the game.

LA Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings live streaming details

The NBA League Pass can allow fans to watch the game. They can also catch the game on YouTube TV and FUBO TV. All streaming platforms need subscription plans, but a few offer a limited free trial.